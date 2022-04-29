This is the President, the story-driven management sim, is heading for iOS and Android in May

Prolific publisher HandyGames has announced that the story-driven management sim This is the President will release for iOS and Android on May 10th. It was previously released for PC in December 2021 and currently holds a Metacritic score of 68, which isn't overly impressive, but perhaps the switch to mobile can help the game find a new audience.

As the title suggests, This is the President sees you becoming the President of the United States of America in 2020. The problem is, throughout life, you participated in a lot of shady business practices to make your millions. So, now you aim to ratify Amendment 28 to grant immunity to any President.

That means changing the Constitution of the United States by any means possible. Whether that's persuading, blackmailing, bribing, or bullying, you will need to be ruthless in pursuit of your goal. Likewise, you can also hire a group of assassins, hackers, lobbyists, and other specialists to carry out your dirty work legally or illegally. It's up to you.

Of course, you still have to be the President, which means holding speeches and press conferences, drafting executive orders, and dealing with crises as they arise. And then you can also dabble in less important things, such as incessantly tweeting whenever you get a spare moment.

Throughout the game, you will make several choices that influence the story. There are multiple branching storylines to uncover, which could add some replay value to This is the President.

This is the President will release on the App Store and Google Play on May 10th. There is currently no word on pricing, but given HandyGames' previous mobile ports, we can assume it will be premium.