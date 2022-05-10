This Is the President lets you dabble in political conspiracies as the POTUS, out now on mobile

HandyGames' This Is the President is out now on iOS and Android devices, letting players experience what it's like to be the POTUS on mobile. It's time to get your business matters in order as you cover up conspiracies and learn the ropes of becoming a "proper politician".

In This Is the President, players can expect a story-driven adventure littered with elements of management and strategic thinking. Players step into the shoes of the President of the United States of America in the year 2020, trying to salvage what's left of their public image after making not-so-prudent choices as an ex-businessman. In your shady dealings as a multi-millionaire, you made some questionable decisions and will have to escape justice for your mistakes - as such, ratifying Amendment 28 is crucial to gain lifetime immunity as President.

There's no limit to how you can blackmail, bribe, bully or persuade your way out of sticky situations and amend the Constitution of the United States to your benefit. Boost your approval rating, handle daily crises and see how far you can go across varying narrative branches.

If that sounds at all appealing to you, you can give This Is the President a go on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices, or have a look at the game on Steam as well. You can also visit HandyGames' official website for more info, or join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments. There's a nifty sneak peek too on the embedded trailer above if you're curious about the title.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the top 10 best simulation games for Android?