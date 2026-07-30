Rust Mobile's 2nd closed beta offers even more regions access to the survival crafting shooter

Time to shake off the rust

Rust Mobile is set to kick off its second closed beta next month

You can pre-download from the 22nd, with the beta going live on the 23rd

This latest closed beta will accept even more regions and languages

When it comes to multiplayer survival gameplay, few games provoke as much a sense of fun (and frustration) as Rust. So, naturally, we've been pretty excited to track Rust Mobile as it heads towards release. But whether you're a veteran or newcomer to Tencent Games' take on Facepunch Studios' flagship, you could be able to get your hands on it a bit earlier.

That's because Tencent Games have announced the second closed beta for Rust Mobile, which will be available in even more regions than the first, including North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America. The second closed beta will kick off on August 23rd, with pre-download available from the 22nd.

Raid time

As for how you can sign up, you'll need to do so via Google Play (or the official APK), and sign up via Apple TestFlight, where a limited number of slots will be available. I don't doubt that spaces will go fast, so you'll want to keep your eyes on the date.

Rust Mobile has already accrued over three million pre-registrations, which is a pretty impressive number especially for a category as storied (read: old) as the survival crafting shooter genre. But whereas so many have come and gone, Rust has remained a mainstay.

If you're visiting Gamescom this year, you'll also want to keep your eyes peeled for Rust Mobile-themed rickshaws touring the city of Cologne. As part of their appearance at Gamescom, the rickshaws serve as the centrepiece of a photo challenge, with a pretty enticing prize on the line.

But if you'd rather just wait and see how Rust Mobile turns out when it releases in full, then we've got plenty to tide you over. Check out our latest list of the five new mobile games to try this week for some examples!