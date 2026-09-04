Interview: Cookie Run: Braverse’s TCG Business Team Lead, Hyesung Yang, talkings about bringing the CookieRun universe to the physical realm

All Cookie Run fans (myself included) romanticised owning some of their favourite cookies, but something that many of us never even dreamed possible is owning an actual Cookie Run game - and by that, I mean a physical Cookie Run game that can be played with fellow fans. That all came true - for some of us - when Cookie Run: Braverse was first announced, but sadly, that wasn't a worldwide release.

At least... not yet.

Today, Braverse’s TCG Business Team Lead, Hyesung Yang, has shared something nobody could have predicted - news that’s not only massive, but potentially game-changing for Cookie Run players everywhere, no matter which game they call home.

There is some pretty unexpected news coming up, so brace yourself, and let's dive straight into the interview!

The idea for CookieRun: Braverse TCG came from a surprisingly simple discovery: CookieRun fans loved the idea of taking their favorite Cookies off the screen and holding them in their hands.

Around the launch of CookieRun: Kingdom, we released physical collectible cards featuring CookieRun characters. They weren’t designed as a TCG at the time, but the response was much bigger than we expected. It showed us that fans didn’t just want to experience CookieRun digitally; they also wanted to collect, own and keep their favorite characters in a tangible way.

That naturally led us to ask: what if we took that joy of collecting one step further? A TCG was a perfect fit because it turns collecting into an experience. Players can build decks, compete face-to-face, trade cards and connect with other fans.

That physical experience is something digital games simply can’t replicate. The anticipation of opening a pack, the feel of shuffling your deck, and sitting across from another player at the table. Braverse isn’t just bringing CookieRun into a physical format; it’s giving fans a new way to collect, play and connect through the franchise.

The biggest influence has been CookieRun: Kingdom, particularly because of the depth of its characters and stories.

From the beginning, we wanted Braverse to bring together the wider CookieRun universe rather than simply turn one existing game into a card game. Kingdom gave us a particularly rich foundation, with characters whose stories, personalities and relationships could be expressed through cards.

Our booster sets therefore draw on major characters and storylines from Kingdom, so opening a new set is about discovering not just new cards, but new parts of the CookieRun world.

At the same time, we’ve looked at other TCGs that put characters and storytelling at the center of their expansions. Ultimately, we want every new Braverse set to make players ask not only “What new cards are here?” but also “Which Cookies and stories am I going to discover this time?”

Yes. Face-to-face play with physical cards is at the heart of Braverse. But we don’t see that as meaning digital has no role to play.

Our online tutorial was designed to make the game easier to learn, especially for people new to TCGs. We’ve also run online tournaments where players use their physical cards to compete with people in other regions, helping connect communities that may be physically far apart.

We’re also exploring different ways to bring the CookieRun card-collecting experience to digital platforms. For example, we’re developing a collectible game on Roblox where players can collect CookieRun cards in a way designed specifically for that platform, rather than simply recreating the physical TCG digitally.

We don’t think players have to choose between online and offline. Physical play delivers the hands-on, social experience that makes TCGs special, while digital platforms can help us reach more players and introduce CookieRun cards in entirely new ways.

We’re very encouraged whenever we hear from fans in regions where Braverse isn’t yet widely available. It also reinforces how important accessibility and distribution are as we grow the game globally.

We’re continuing to expand our retail network beyond specialist card shops, including making products available through online channels such as Amazon. At the same time, we’re preparing to launch Braverse in new regions, including Europe, so more fans can experience the physical game directly.

Digital is also an exciting opportunity, although our approach isn’t necessarily to simply recreate the physical TCG online. Our upcoming Roblox experience, for example, explores the fun of collecting CookieRun cards in a format designed specifically for a digital platform.

We didn’t want to simply replicate the speed of a digital CookieRun game in physical form. The challenge was figuring out how to make a TCG feel fast and dynamic in its own way.

We designed Braverse to be relatively easy to learn, with intuitive rules and a fast game tempo. One of its key features is the Flip mechanic, which can suddenly change the outcome of a battle. Even when you think you’re winning, you can never be completely sure what will happen next.

Another major challenge was capturing each Cookie’s personality in a balanced card. We couldn’t simply make the strongest Cookies the strongest cards. Instead, we asked ourselves, “If someone loves this Cookie, will playing this card actually feel like playing that Cookie?” Sometimes that meant reinterpreting an ability from the original game into a completely different card effect.

Ultimately, we wanted players to create the action by deciding which Cookies to play, when to attack and how to combine their cards. That combination of player decisions, fast pacing and unexpected Flips is what gives Braverse its own style of combat.

Absolutely. Growing Braverse into a global TCG has been one of our goals from the beginning. But for us, that means building communities, not simply selling cards in more countries.

We’re focused first on creating strong local play environments through hobby stores, beginner events, casual play and Organized Play programs. In North America, our tournament structure now progresses from Brave League to Epic Cup, Legendary Cup and ultimately the World Championship, giving players a path from local play to international competition.

We’re also proud that Braverse is bringing different kinds of players to the table. Alongside experienced TCG players, we’re seeing people discover card games for the first time because they love CookieRun. That diversity is exactly the kind of community we hoped to create.

We’re now looking to bring that experience to Europe as well. We’ll be exhibiting at SPIEL Essen 2026 in Germany this October, ahead of our European launch, where we’ll have the opportunity to meet local players, retailers, hobby stores and tournament organizers.

CookieRun fans already love collecting their favorite characters, so we wanted Braverse to turn that familiar joy into something they could physically own, display and play with.

Different card rarities, special finishes and limited numbered cards give collecting its own appeal. We’ve even seen highly sought-after cards receive professional grading and generate significant interest among collectors.

But collecting is only half the experience. Every new expansion introduces new Cookies and abilities, opening up new deck combinations and strategies. A card isn’t just something to collect. It can change how you play the game.

That connection between collecting, deck-building and playing is what we believe will keep Braverse engaging over the long term. Every new set gives players a reason to expand their collection while also asking, “What new deck can I build this time?”

One of the things we love most about TCGs is that they naturally bring people together around a table.

Players trade cards, teach each other how to play, share deck ideas and make friends at local hobby stores and events. It’s a very different experience from enjoying a game alone on a screen.

We especially want Braverse to be a welcoming community for everyone. From experienced TCG players to people picking up a card game for the first time because they love CookieRun.

The feedback we’d love to hear is simple: “The Braverse community is friendly. I had a great time playing, and I want to come back.” You don’t have to win a tournament for the experience to be meaningful.

Braverse isn’t a completely separate universe. It’s part of the wider CookieRun universe, bringing characters and stories from across the franchise into the TCG format.

We also actively look for ways to connect Braverse with other CookieRun experiences. For example, our TCG booster boxes include redemption codes for mobile games, creating a natural bridge between physical card players and the broader CookieRun ecosystem.

We’ve also brought collaborations from other CookieRun games into Braverse. When CookieRun: OvenBreak collaborated with The Powerpuff Girls, for example, we introduced related promotional cards in Braverse, and we received an extremely enthusiastic response from both CookieRun fans and card collectors.

I’m most proud of how CookieRun’s characters and stories are embedded into the cards themselves, rather than simply being represented by character artwork.

For example, [Awakened] Golden Cheese Cookie has a story in the original game where she rises again after being defeated by Burning Spice Cookie. In Braverse, we translated that moment into a gameplay mechanic where she returns from the Break Area and awakens.

For fans who know the original story, playing the card can create that “Oh, I know this moment!” feeling.

There are many small details like this throughout Braverse. We want players to discover not just what a card does, but how its design reflects the Cookie and the story behind it.

There are still plenty of cards in our hand that we haven’t shown yet.

We’ll continue introducing new expansions, Cookies, strategies and mechanics, giving players new ways to build and play their decks. We’re also particularly excited about the art direction of Braverse. CookieRun has an incredible range of characters and stories, and we put a lot of thought into creating card art that makes players think, “I want to own this as a physical card.”

At the same time, the stage is getting bigger. We’re preparing to bring Braverse to new regions beyond North America and Asia, including Europe, so more players can discover and play the game.

New Cookies, new art, new strategies and new regions. We still have plenty of cards left to play. So stay tuned for the next draw.

Now that's a lot of exciting information, and a lot to look forward to!

As someone who’s been deeply invested in the Cookie Run franchise for years, it’s genuinely thrilling to see it expand into a format that can reach an even broader audience. Braverse has the potential to stand alongside major TCGs, not by copying them, but by bringing Cookie Run’s charm, lore and personality into a space that thrives on community and creativity.

The Cookie Run universe has always been rich, expressive and full of stories worth exploring - from Kingdom’s sprawling narrative, to Tower of Adventures’ puzzles, to the character-driven lore unfolding in Crumble. Braverse feels like the next natural step, giving fans a new way to connect with the Cookies they love.

And with new regions, new expansions and new mechanics on the horizon, this is only the beginning.