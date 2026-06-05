CookieRun Classic brings the fan-favourite back to mobile later this month

CookieRun Classic sees the hit endless runner return to its roots with a new standalone game

Grab new Korean-themed cookies in this upcoming release

Pre-register now on iOS and Android ahead of launch this month

The CookieRun series has undoubtedly been a smash hit for developers Devsisters. Be that in the spinoffs such as CookieRun: Kingdom and OvenSmash, or their big moves in merchandising and even its own trading card game! But how many of you have actually played the original CookieRun? Well, not many I'd wager, but that's all about to change.

Fresh out of the oven, CookieRun Classic has appeared on both Google Play and the iOS App Store, with a release slated for June 25th. It bills itself as a revamped version of the classic CookieRun: Ovenbreak, complete with new cookies themed after Korean culture.

Hot out of the oven

Now it may not have escaped your notice that CookieRun: OvenBreak is, in fact, still available on many platforms. And truth be told, the main reaction I've seen from the announcement of CookieRun Classic is a mixture of excitement...and confusion. Especially as to how the two differ.

What we do know for sure is that CookieRun Classic introduces a host of exciting new cookies, the aforementioned Korean-inspired confectionery that is. And there are hints that there are other big additions to look forward to as well.

As for what this represents for Devsisters? Well, I wouldn't be surprised if it's a reaction to OvenBreak having been going so long that it sort of loses track of the original vision. And it's always welcome to see a return to any company's roots, especially in the case of something such as CookieRun.

But while CookieRun may be a big hit, it's far from the only endless runner series out there on mobile. So if you're looking for more to enjoy, why not check out our list of the best endless runners on Android and find out what our particular favourite picks are that you can play right now?