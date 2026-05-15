Crawl Tactics launches on iOS and Android with slower and more classical combat

Slow and steady wins the race

Crawl Tactics is out now on iOS and Android

Positioning, terrain, and timing shape every fight

Dungeon runs and town-building offer different pacing

Icefill has just launched Crawl Tactics on iOS and Android, and it’s something you’ll probably like if you don’t mind a little old-school adventure where your tactical RPGs take a bit longer to unfold.

Fights take their time. You’re dealing with positioning, elevation, and facing in a way that actually matters, rather than just lining up the obvious move each turn. Terrain and weather get involved as well, so even a solid plan can start slipping once the world around you pushes back a little.

Dungeon Mode is where most of the action happens. Runs don’t settle into a pattern. One room might be over in a few turns, the next drags on because you walked in from the wrong angle or committed to a bad spot early.

Combat gives you plenty to work with beyond basic attacks. You can knock enemies off edges, push them into traps, or link a few actions together and let the map do some of the work. When you’re on the brink of loss, it’s usually because of something you did a couple of turns back rather than the move you’re making now.

Quest mode is a little more paced out. You’re building out a town, sending mercenaries on jobs, and shaping a roster that fits how you want to approach fights. It’s not immediate, but it gives you room to adjust without the pressure of a run collapsing.

There’s a fair bit of flexibility in how characters develop, too. You’ve got room to reset classes, change builds, and try something different if what you’re running isn’t holding up.

If you’re after something a bit more involved than the usual quick-hit tactics format, Crawl Tactics might be worth a peek.

And if you want to see what else is out there, our list of the best turn-based games for mobile is worth a browse next!