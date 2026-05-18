Tower War beginner's guide - 7 tips to lead you to colourful glory

A tower defense about attacking towers directly with units

Keep your towers healthy so that you can keep your units advancing

It's not just about numbers, but pathways, management, and positioning

In all the years that large-scale war and combat have been a thing, how often have towers truly been involved? Very few times in actual conflicts have they been the most important building or position in the field. And yet, we've created an entire strategic genre of digital entertainment focused on building and positioning the best towers so the bad guys of the week don't get past our defences and into the goal. With Tower War, it is almost literal but not quite. Towers are definitely the most important pieces on the board, but it's still all the units and vehicles doing the work.

The story of Tower War can be whatever you want, but it's easier to assume that there are just a bunch of colourful armies that just want to spread their colours across various abandoned regions. Of course, the best way to do that is to march from their respective fortifications towards any unoccupied (or enemy) tower and make it their own. The more control you have, the more power you wield, and the sooner the region will become your own, but it's not nearly as simple as all that. Well, okay, sometimes it can be, but here are some nuggets of advice to help you with the tougher scenarios.