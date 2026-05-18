Tower War beginner's guide - 7 tips to lead you to colourful glory
| Tower Wars
- A tower defense about attacking towers directly with units
- Keep your towers healthy so that you can keep your units advancing
- It's not just about numbers, but pathways, management, and positioning
In all the years that large-scale war and combat have been a thing, how often have towers truly been involved? Very few times in actual conflicts have they been the most important building or position in the field. And yet, we've created an entire strategic genre of digital entertainment focused on building and positioning the best towers so the bad guys of the week don't get past our defences and into the goal. With Tower War, it is almost literal but not quite. Towers are definitely the most important pieces on the board, but it's still all the units and vehicles doing the work.
The story of Tower War can be whatever you want, but it's easier to assume that there are just a bunch of colourful armies that just want to spread their colours across various abandoned regions. Of course, the best way to do that is to march from their respective fortifications towards any unoccupied (or enemy) tower and make it their own. The more control you have, the more power you wield, and the sooner the region will become your own, but it's not nearly as simple as all that. Well, okay, sometimes it can be, but here are some nuggets of advice to help you with the tougher scenarios.
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Tip #1 - Make Fortified Paths
The way Tower War works is that your units need two things: Capacity and a clear path to the target. As long as a tower can spare the soldiers and there's a clean and straight path to the target, you can send your units anywhere. When you're starting off with weaker towers, you can only support one path and a few units at a time. However, as you start to take over the tower to gain more control points, you can layer paths on top of each other and send units through towers you control to reach new targets. The more paths that you're able to sync up, the more units will be able to group up to deal massive damage to towers, plough through units, and resist Watchtowers.
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Tip #2 - Strengthen Better Positions
Maps can be very random with how many towers you get, where they are, how strong they are, and the surrounding threats. There will be multiple scenarios where you'll start with one or two towers that will be completely isolated from the rest of the field. This forces you to start slowly and build your strength quickly but precisely. However, once you start to gain control over more strategic and efficient towers, you should abandon your starter towers. The general rule is that if a tower can't make a direct line to an unoccupied or enemy tower, then there's a good chance it can't be targeted and therefore doesn't need additional resources.
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Tip #3 - If Possible, Priotise Watchtowers
Among all the different tower types, one of the simplest yet most valuable is the Watchtower. Watchtowers can't spawn or direct units, but they serve as turrets that fire at any units (and towers) that don't share their colour. Each Watchtower has a ring indicating its range, but the more units it receives, the larger its range grows and the higher its fire rate. Even just one Watchtower can set back the strongest armies as they deal serious damage and can eliminate most units with a single shot. If you can reach a Watchtower, try to take over it as soon as possible to slow down enemy advances, deal passive damage to towers in range, and give another position for enemies to worry about.
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Tip #4 - Don't Forget to Swap and Upgrade
The biggest part of your strategy in Tower War is the units you'll take into battle. Units come in three categories: Soldiers, Tanks, and Artillery. Soldiers spawn the fastest, but are the weakest. Tanks are the toughest, but also the slowest. Artillery moves fast and has ranged attacks, but is also fairly weak. You must select a type for each category; these make up your army. You can unlock more types with Gems that you'll earn from events, ads, and from completing missions. Gold is essential for upgrading units individually, allowing them to gain passive bonuses as they level up. Always aim to have more power, and a higher level (or tier) doesn't necessarily mean a better unit.
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Tip #5 - Gather as much Gold as Possible
Gold is arguably the most important resource that you have in Tower War. You'll earn small amounts of it every time you complete a level, but upgrading will get extremely expensive quickly. This is why you must do everything you can to earn gold from watching ads to completing daily and weekly tasks to participating in various events like taking down Terminators or competing in the Island race. The more gold you have, the stronger you can make your units, and while earning gold is important, conserving it is even more so. Upgrades aren't shared between units in the same category, so you need to spend gold on the units that you KNOW that you're going to use.
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Tip #6 - Create a Stable Circuit
Unlike other strategy games, where you'll want to make a well-fortified base with plenty of defence, Tower War does it a bit differently. You don't have defences in the traditional sense (the Watchtower is the only exception), just towers controlled by a specified number of units. The higher the number, the harder it is for a tower to fall, but you need to weave all your towers together. If you can spare some paths to go between all of your towers, you can create a cycle that keeps them all "well-fed" so that they're nearly impossible to conquer. Then, you just want for a moment when the enemy attacks are split so that you can launch an enforced attack.
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Tip #7 - Weak Enemy Towers before Unoccupied
Another recurring element is the presence of unoccupied or neutral towers, indicated by grey. Neutral unit tower won't do anything until they're conquered by your units or an enemy's units, but neutral Watchtowers will still attack. However, as enticing as taking non-resistant towers may be, you can't let them distract you from the actual threat. Whenever you have a chance to attack a weak or lower-value enemy tower, you must. The enemies will always be trying to grow, but neutral towers will just wait there. Don't shift attention to them unless necessary; if they bait enemy units, that's your chance to go after the enemy towers directly.