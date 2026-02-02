Nowhere Prophet is a post-apocalyptic deckbuilder where you journey across the wastes on iOS

Journeying soon

Nowhere Prophet is arriving soon on iOS after a lengthy wait

Journey across a strange post-apocalyptic land, duking it out in deep, tactical card-based combat

It offers over 300 cards, and a wholly original and distinctive soundtrack

The post-apocalyptic world is one which captures the imagination as strongly as any location in fantasy. And while nuclear annihilation would likely be total (sorry), you can still dream of that fine wasteland-roaming life. In this case, with the upcoming deckbuilder Nowhere Prophet arriving on March 4th!

The world of Nowhere Prophet is certainly a more bizarre one than most after-the-end type settings. But the theme of a journey across a post-apocalyptic wasteland is still there, as you journey across randomly generated maps while building up your deck of warriors to duke it out in tactical combat.

If this is all sounding a bit familiar, then you've got a good eye. Because Nowhere Prophet was first announced more than a decade ago, back in 2015. We covered it then, and it seems that after a PC and itch.io release, it's finally making its way to iOS proper on March 4th!

Prophesised

It's certainly bizarre to think that I wasn't even out of my teens when Nowhere Prophet was first announced. But that's part of the bizarre nature of this equally strange setting, I suppose.

Nowhere Prophet seems to draw heavily on Indian inspiration, too, with its distinctive soundtrack and style. It's refreshing to see something which doesn't immediately go the Mad Max route in terms of setting in a post-apocalypse. Although in the time that it has taken for Nowhere Prophet to make its way to mobile, the deckbuilding genre has become, some might say, bloated.

So, will Nowhere Prophet stand out? You'll have to dive in and give it a go for free before purchase to see if it does!

