Cat Quest II and III are available on Android for some purratical adventures on the waves

Go on a quest for...tuna?

Cat Quest II and III are coming to Android after first launching for iOS on mobile

Explore the worlds of Felingard and the Purribean on foot or by boat

And take on exciting Zelda-like dungeon-crawling quests in your feline adventures

We get some weird and wonderful releases on mobile, which manage to hit all the niches, no matter how obscure. For example, if you've been looking for a cartoonish Zelda-like with seafaring piratical action, plus a side of cats, then you'll be glad to know Cat Quest II and III exist!

But, more than that, those of you on Android will be doubly glad to know that Cat Quest II and III are also now available to buy on Google Play! But what exactly does it have to offer? Well, quite a lot as a matter of fact.

If you're not already familiar, Cat Quest sees you taking on the role of, well, a cat. Set in the world of Felingard and the Purribean respectively, Cat Quest has you exploring a vast overworld on foot and by sea (sometimes both), completing epic quests and delving into challenging dungeons.

It's dangerous to go alone

As mentioned above, the best way to describe it is as a revival of the classic Zelda formula for modern-day audiences. And it's also a surprisingly visually luscious experience as well, with colourful and cartoonish graphics that manage to perfectly complement the fast-paced and frenetic gameplay.

Cat Quest III received a resounding gold rating from us here at Pocket Gamer, and for good reason. There's a truly vast wealth of content to sink your claws into, and at a time when the pirate subgenre can still feel a bit thin compared to competitors, the adventures in the Purribean (and Felingard) scratch precisely the right spot for many!

