Grow a Farm! is one of Meta Horizon’s breakout mobile hits — cozy vibes, fast pacing, constant progress

The farm sim built for fast, social play

If the runaway success of farming sims such as Stardew Valley has taught us anything, it’s this: we yearn for the fields. But real farms are messy and ruin your shoes, so why not start one in the virtual world.

One such game is Grow a Farm!, a deceptively simple farming sim that’s become one of the most popular mobile worlds available on the Meta Horizon app, mostly because the gameplay and updates decision comes from its community as much as it does the creators. Built in just two months by university student Dinco, who had no prior game-development experience, in collaboration with Brawl Stars creator SnakeThug and his nearly two million YouTube subscribers, the world cracked the platform’s top ten most-played Worlds within weeks of debuting.

At its heart, Grow a Farm! is about planting, harvesting, and upgrading, but it’s tuned to keep you moving instead of waiting. Players can:

Buy seeds from a shop that rotates stock every 4 minutes

Plant + harvest crops (early growth times are fast, so you’re always progressing)

Sell for coins to unlock better seeds and expand what you can produce

Pick your path: quick deliveries, daily quests, or long-term grind goals

Why it's more satisfying than most farming sims:

Offline growth means your crops keep progressing even when you’re away

Short early timers (1–3 minutes) line up neatly with the next shop refresh

Early crops stay relevant, because you’ll keep needing basics like carrots for quests and objectives

“Grow A Farm has the typical wait timers you’ll find across most mobile games,” says co-creator and developer Dinco. “What sets it apart is the balancing of the systems, shop resets, crop growth times, quests and XP, so there’s always something rewarding for the player to do.”

More ways to progress than “just plant and wait”

Quest board goals (short + long-term) Daily tasks keep things breezy Bigger missions give you something to build toward (think: grow 1,000 carrots)

Truck drops every 12 minutes Offers payouts for specific goods Lets you choose: cash out now or hoard strategically

Deliveries + objectives Good for players who like optimizing efficiency and routing their harvest



Once you’re in, the game constantly offers small decisions that add up.

Multiplayer chaos (in a good way)

Because it lives inside Horizon’s social sandbox, Grow a Farm! isn’t just a solo chill sim — it’s also a shared space. With the new multiplayer update you can farm side-by-side with other players and yes: you can steal crops.

A creator and community driven game from day one

Rather than following a traditional studio roadmap, Dinco and SnakeThug keep development closely tied to their audience. Grow a Farm!’s gameplay and updates don’t come from a studio playbook, they come from a creator-community feedback loop, helped along by Dinco and SnakeThug’s social media followings.

“My YouTube channel planted the seed for Grow A Farm,” says SnakeThug. “From launch, I promoted it across my platforms and offered rewards for players who hit certain goals in-game. The backbone of it all was my relationship with my audience because they genuinely wanted to support the game.”

Updates shaped by the community

Submit bug reports

Suggest system tweaks

Help prioritize what should get improved next

Participate in Discord-integrated challenges tied to in-game milestones

SnakeThug’s 116,000-member Discord quickly turned into an informal development hub where players could:

Those milestone-based challenges and community discussions created a steady stream of feedback that informed balance changes and pacing decisions over time. That steady feedback loop is a big reason the game’s systems feel so polished: the “always something to do” pacing was iterated in real time with players who wanted the farm to thrive.

Since its August 2025 launch, Grow a Farm! has racked up one million+ lifetime visits, and it continues to evolve alongside its community.

What’s next?

More updates focused on accessibility are to come, according to Dinco, “my main goal is to make the game more accessible to players.”

For now, though, there are plenty of carrots to harvest, trucks to chase, and the occasional crop to steal. You can start your own farming legacy in Grow a Farm! by jumping into the world on the Meta Horizon app, available for IOS and Android on the Apple App store and the Google Play store.