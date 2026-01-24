The Forest Quartet joins the Epic Games Store mobile as the freebie of the week

A different adventure

The Forest Quartet is free on EGS this week

Help rid your bandmates of their grief

Your voice is the solution to everything

Continuing our weekly tradition of pointing you toward something worth downloading for free, Epic’s mobile giveaway carousel rolls on. After Iwan flagged Bouncemasters last week, this time it’s doing a hard left into something much quieter, softer, and honestly a bit more affecting. The Forest Quartet is free this week on the Epic Games Store mobile app.

From January 22nd to January 29th, you can pick up The Forest Quartet for free on Android worldwide, and on iOS if you’re in the EU. No catches, no timers once it’s claimed. Just a short, self-contained adventure you can keep.

This isn’t a puzzle adventure in the traditional sense. You play as Nina, the former lead singer of a band, drifting through the inner worlds of her former bandmates. Each chapter is built around one person and one environment that’s slowly rotting under the weight of grief. One forest is overtaken by fungus and decay, another swallowed by darkness and strange creatures, while the last is on the edge of a volcanic eruption.

What you actually do is rather simple. You sing to restore growth, glide through spaces as a glowing spirit, turn into butterflies to slip through pipes and passageways, and solve light environmental puzzles that feel more like gentle interactions than obstacles. There’s no text, no tutorials, and no pressure. It teaches you through movement and sound, letting the music and environments do most of the talking.

And music really is the heart of it. The soundtrack shifts as you interact with the world, blending environmental sounds with jazz-inflected compositions performed by the Danish Radio Big Band. It feels personal, because it is – the story, voice work, and music all come from developer Mads Vadsholt’s own family.

It’s short, playable in an evening, and deliberately understated. So, if you’ve been craving something reflective rather than reactive, this week’s freebie is an easy recommendation.

It's short, playable in an evening, and deliberately understated. So, if you've been craving something reflective rather than reactive, this week's freebie is an easy recommendation.