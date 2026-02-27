Boxes: Lost Fragments brings Myst-like puzzles to the Epic Games Store for free this week

What's in the box?!

Boxes: Lost Fragments is the latest freebie on the Epic Games Store

Dive in and take on a host of mysterious puzzle boxes as you're trapped in a strange manor

Discover the secrets behind who left them there as you work to escape

It's a Friday, and you know what that means! No, not that. It means that the latest Epic Games Store freebie of the week is here, for mobile at least. And it always offers something you might otherwise not try, including this week's pick, Boxes: Lost Fragments.

Now, you younger readers out there might not be aware of the spiritual inspiration for Boxes, Myst. But older players will definitely spot traces of that predecessor in Boxes: Lost Fragment's simple but intriguing gameplay. The grandiose but spookily desolate surroundings hide a host of mysteries just waiting to be uncovered.

Boxes: Lost Fragments sees you take on the role of a professional thief who, when he erroneously enters a mysterious mansion, finds himself trapped. The only way out is to go deeper and solve more and more of the puzzle boxes left behind by the manor's eccentric owner.

Boxed in

I've said it before, but I do think Boxes: Lost Fragments is a perfect candidate for the Epic Games Store freebie of the week programme. I know for a lot of people, replayability and daily puzzles are a big thing, so Boxes' more constrained, story-based puzzles might not be as engaging.

But that's where the benefit of it being, well, free comes in. And undoubtedly, Boxes still has that short play session appeal to it, what with each individual level seeing you opening up a new puzzle box with its own mysteries to solve. You almost forget you're trapped in a mysterious manor and that they may be the key to your salvation.

Or, if you're still stuck on what to play even with Boxes on hand, then maybe you need some pointers for all the other great launches this week? Dig into our list of the best puzzle games on Android to see what our favourite picks are!