Looney Tunes World of Mayhem: Best teams
A deep dive into the best teams to build and use in Looney Tunes World of Mayhem
Looney Tunes World Of Mayhem is a turn-based mobile fighting game featuring your favourite cartoon characters. Developed by Scopely, a company notoriously known for their other turn-based game - Marvel Strike Force. If you have played Marvel Strike Force, then you might already have an idea of what to expect since they're very similar. But even so, you probably want to know what the best teams are in World Of Mayhem.
World Of Mayhem originally started out as a fairly small game with limited characters and our reviewer Jon Mundy enjoyed his time with it. Now, it has grown in popularity and continues to make additions to its playable roster. As any gamer would know, the more characters added, the more possibilities to create stronger teams but it can also become more complex.
Let's get into it.
1
The Imperial team
Imperial - The best overall team in Looney Tunes World of MayhemThis Imperial team sits at the forefront as one of, if not the best team in World of Mayhem to use. The team consists of Caesar Leghorn, King Bugs Bunny, Conqueror Taz and King Daffy. This Imperial lineup is a pure, high-octane offensive build.
This team focuses on stealing enemy buffs, delaying their turn meters and diminishing their offensive output. Keys to this squad are King Bugs and Conqueror Taz. King Bugs offers a special ability that will place a taunt on a specific character, and be able to increase the team's output damage when attacks are aimed at the taunted enemy.
The Legendary toon of the team is King Daffy. He can be unlocked through the PTL mode with Conqueror Taz, Captain Bligh, Outback Dawg, and Professor Prissy.
When King Daffy is paired with other Imperial allies, he's rewarded with an additional +10% Attack, Defense, and Speed. Overall, this team gives you the best chances to win any game mode. They work incredibly well on the offensive side by dishing out an insane amount of power and crippling the opposing team by stealing their buffs.
2
The Artists team
Unlike the Imperial team above, the Artists are not the heaviest hitters when it comes to offence, but they are a well-rounded squad that has the potential to be a real pain in the neck. The Artists are composed of Jester Bugs, Daffy Miranda, Zoot Suit Daffy and Tazinsky.
The Legendary toon of the team is Tazinsky. Similar to King Daffy, when Tazinsky is partnered up with his fellow Artist allies, he’s awarded +10% Attack, Defense, and Speed. The Artists are incredibly effective on offence and defence, but they are most notable for their high dodge chance.
Outside of being the Legendary of the team, Tazinsky is also the core of this speedster squad. For example, one of Tazinky’s Passive abilities, Rising Stars does the following: “When an Artist team member Dodges, grant all Artist team members Attack Up for the rest of battle.” Along with his other Passive ability, Abstract Demolitionism: “For every 3rd time this toon dodges, deal (100% Attack) damage to all enemies and Scramble all buffs on their team.”
As long as this team dodges any offensive attacks, the other team is in big trouble. When in battle, you can put the match in simulation and just enjoy this Artist Squad cleanup in no time.
3
The Scoundrels team
Lastly, we have the Scoundrels team. They are a solid counter to a dodge team (The Artists) and can even be a challenge for a high-ranked Imperial team. The Scoundrels are made up of The Pig Kahuna, Witchdoctor Hazel, Witch Hazel, and Ronin Canasta.
Ronin Canasta is the Legendary toon of the legendary character of the team and can be acquired through the PTL mode with General Pandemonium, Officer Prissy, Cannoneer Canasta, and Curator Porky.
The Scoundrels specialize in increasing their damage output as the match progresses, due to the debuffs they apply to the enemy team. In addition to this, The Pig Kahuna’s healing ability, Holistic Health, re-distributes health back to his allies when they are under attack.
Another highlight to mention is Ronin Canasta’s special skill, Unquenchable Thirst, which will: “Steal 3/3-4/4 Buffs from target enemy, inflicting 2-3/3/3-4/4 Damage Over Time.”
As mentioned before, the Scoundrels are a well-balanced team, but they cannot win matches within a few attacks. Instead, they need time to grow. For this team to reach peak potential, they need to be able to steal buffs and debuff the enemy, increasing their damage output and minimizing the enemies. Give them time and they will get the job done.
These are the three best teams that can win you matches consistently in Looney Tunes World Of Mayhem. Now that you have what you need, I think it’s time you get started on building these. Good luck! Oh, if you're a fan of Scopely's other turn-based RPG, we've covered the best teams in Marvel Strike Force too.