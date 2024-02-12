Looney Tunes World of Mayhem: Best teams

A deep dive into the best teams to build and use in Looney Tunes World of Mayhem

Looney Tunes World Of Mayhem is a turn-based mobile fighting game featuring your favourite cartoon characters. Developed by Scopely, a company notoriously known for their other turn-based game - Marvel Strike Force. If you have played Marvel Strike Force, then you might already have an idea of what to expect since they're very similar. But even so, you probably want to know what the best teams are in World Of Mayhem.

World Of Mayhem originally started out as a fairly small game with limited characters and our reviewer Jon Mundy enjoyed his time with it. Now, it has grown in popularity and continues to make additions to its playable roster. As any gamer would know, the more characters added, the more possibilities to create stronger teams but it can also become more complex.

Let's get into it.