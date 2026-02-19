Warframe for Android hits global release after brief delay overnight

Warframe for Android has now hit its global release after an unexpected delay

The issue, which saw Canadian users who had early access unable to log in, was resolved overnight

Now, you'll be able to jump in and enjoy the fast-paced sci-fi action of Warframe today!

If you've followed Warframe ahead of its planned Android release this month, you may already know this, but Digital Extremes had initially been forced to delay the global Android launch of the hit ARPG. But we didn't even have time to cover that, as they seemingly worked overtime to address the issue, meaning Warframe for Android is now available worldwide!

The crux of the issue was that some users in Canada, where Warframe for Android was released early, were having problems logging in. Digital Extremes released a forum post confirming the delay and stating they would be extending the time for rewards available on release to compensate.

Normally, this is where we'd state we were waiting, but as you now know, you can already jump into Warframe for Android worldwide! Digital Extremes seemingly worked flat out to make this a delay of mere hours rather than days.

Frame job

It's certainly a surprising turn of events, but it does speak volumes to the fact that Digital Extremes has been so efficient at resolving the issues and keeping up communication with players rather than letting things hang unsaid. It certainly surprised me to find out that they even managed to outstrip our planned coverage of the delay, so credit to them there.

And if you've somehow never heard of it, then now is the time to jump into Warframe. With over a decade of content updates under its belt, this fast-paced action RPG offers stylish and flashy sci-fi violence to sink your teeth into. And if this latest news is any indication, Digital Extremes' care for their iconic title won't be lacking anytime soon.

