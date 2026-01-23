The Wrapp - Musical forests and the darkest depths of the ocean

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

Welcome back to the Wrapp, our weekly series where we discuss our gaming plans for the next few days. This time around, Dann is checking out the latest shiny gacha RPG while Shaun is braving the terrifying depths. Elsewhere, Catherine's working on something super secret, and Toni is embarking on a musical adventure.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

Thanks to Stephen, I now have early access to a highly replayable mobile adventure that I’m itching to explore this weekend. I enjoyed my time with a few entries in the series before, and now that it’s collaborating with another huge franchise, I don’t doubt it’ll be a hit.

It’s all hush-hush at the moment, though, but let’s just say I’ll be journeying across the Continent with a bathtub-loving monster hunter in one form or another.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

Since writing about it the other day, I have had but one game on my mind: Silt. The art style has stuck with me; it is Tim Burton meets Limbo, with splashes of Dredge. Plus, there is a free trial with it, so what do I have to lose? The only issue is that I have neither played Limbo nor Dredge; they are on my pile of shame. So when I do, I shall dub them Silt-likes.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

Let’s not beat around the bush here, Arknights: Endfield is out, so I’ll be playing that. I’ve played through a couple of the boss fights and the introduction sequence, multiple times now (through seeing it at events) and am excited to see more of the game in action. I’ll be padding that out with some PoGo (Shadow Raid Day) on Saturday as well. Aside from that, I’ll be recovering from a long week of events (Pocket Gamer Connects London and Toy Fair), in whatever form that might take.

Toni Oisin H.C. Freelance Writer

I snagged indie puzzler The Forest Quartet on mobile for free from Epic Games yesterday, so presuming my rather dysfunctional phone can run it properly, I’m going to try that out. The general idea is that you crack puzzles using sound and musical cues to uncover the story behind a mysterious jazz band. I’m looking forward to trying it out, as I’ve heard it being praised in game audio circles for a while now!

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

This weekend is going to be a busy one for me. Mostly because I’m headed out to see The Two Towers make its return to theatres. It certainly makes me wonder about the recent Summoners War collaboration and why we haven’t seen Lord of the Rings make its way to mobile in this way before, as something like Game of Thrones has.

Well, either way I’m going to keep an eye on the latest Epic Games freebie, as per usual, and wait with bated breath to see exactly when Poncle are going to reveal the date for Vampire Crawler’s mobile release! Hopefully, not too long after Steam Next Fest, where they’re debuting their first demo.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

There are two games on my agenda this weekend. As Shaun correctly reminded me, Silt is very much my sort of thing. Drawing influence from Lovecraftian nightmares, it possesses a terrifying and foreboding atmosphere that my sometimes-macabre soul can't resist. Throw in my fear of water, and I might be playing this one in short bursts.

Alongside gaming, and possibly above it, one of my main interests in life is music. So, like Toni, I'll check out The Forest Quartet. Naturally, I'll stick my headphones in for this one. A puzzler based around music has to have a cracking soundtrack, right? I certainly hope so. I'm in the mood for some jazz.