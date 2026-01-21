Summoners War set to host collaboration with the iconic fantasy book series The Lord of the Rings

One ring to rule them all, and all that

Summoners War: Sky Arena has snagged a collab with none other than Lord of the Rings

Set to go live later this month, it features characters from the Fellowship and beyond

Lord of the Rings needs no introduction as a true titan of fantasy literature

Summoners War: Sky Arena has, like many big releases on mobile, managed to snag more than a few collaborations in the past. And considering how varied these have been across the world of mobile, I thought I'd seen it all. But even I was surprised to hear that Summoners War is set to collab with Lord of the Rings!

Yes, the Lord of the Rings. And if you don't know what it is, I'm not about to insult the intelligence of the rest of our readership by explaining (it's in cinemas now, for crying out loud). Set for January 29th, this collaboration will see the arrival of iconic characters from J.R.R. Tolkien's iconic fantasy series to the world of Summoners War

And if you're confused why Fellowship and Gollum look so different, it's important to remember that the Lord of the Rings film trilogy is separate from the book. But the bonus is that, as the teaser trailer shows, they fit a lot more into the existing aesthetic of the Summoners War universe. Be sure to check our Summoners War: Sky Arena tier list to find where they might end up!

We hates the Summoners, precious

I don't blame you if you have some misgivings. The Lord of the Rings has been the sacred cow of the fantasy genre for decades now. And despite being less than a century old, for many, it may seem as incongruous as bringing in characters from Sherlock Holmes or Dracula.

Yet, at the same time, I think there's something heartening about seeing new and interesting uses of Tolkien's characters. And it does suck, well, I think Lord of the Rings can survive one shoddy collaboration.

In the meantime, if you're looking to see what else has been making waves this year, we've got our regular list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) being constantly updated with new entries!