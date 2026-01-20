Silt is a terrifying side-scroller now on mobile that's certain to set off your thalassaphobia

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water

Thalassaphobia-inducing side scrolling puzzler Silt is out now

It sees you play a lone diver trapped in an eldritch ocean

Explore, swap minds with strange creatures and try to solve the mysteries of this strange place

Ah, the deep ocean, a place of wonder and terror for many. And a place that, wisely, most people only visit with a few inches of hardened steel between them and the water. Yes, the ocean can be a scary place. And if you want to experience that horror for yourself, then Silt is your one-stop shop for terror!

Alright, it's probably not that scary. But this side-scrolling puzzler is guaranteed to set off your thalassophobia if you, like me, have a particular terror of the deep sea. In it, you play a lone diver lost in an eldritch ocean attempting to unlock its mysteries.

Your only tool at your disposal is the ability to transfer your mind into that of the various weird animals inhabiting the ocean. A toothy piranha-like creature, for example, can be used to gnaw through the chain that leaves you stuck in place.

Kicking up silt

Silt is quite straightforward in that sense, as you simply need to avoid stumbling headfirst into a potential deathtrap and use your ability wisely. But when it comes to visuals and atmosphere, that's where it really does stand out, with a gloomy monochrome visual aesthetic that reminds me of something like Inside or Limbo.

If you're looking to speedrun or like explicit instructions, then you might not gel well with Silt. As everything is communicated in that vague manner that many indie puzzlers do. But if you can get into the groove, you might just find yourself getting lost in the horror and wonder of this strange eldritch ocean.

