The Wrapp - Matching merch, shooting kings, and Double Dragon

What are the Pocket Gamer team playing this weekend?

As Friday draws to a close, it's time to look ahead to the weekend and games we'll be playing in The Wrapp. If you're new around these parts, it's where the Pocket Gamer team takes some time to share what they'll be loading up on their phones. Well, if they can, of course. Shaun is still battling Wi-Fi troubles while Toni is preoccupied with the stresses and strains of moving house. It's not all bad, though. Will's checking out Kingshot, and Dann's gearing up to catch every Mega Raquaza possible in Pokémon Go.

Will Quick Freelance Writer

After playing Hitman: Absolution, I might need to try out something a bit lighter. Not that it can't be amusing to find different ways to fight off security with canned goods, but I just need something less realistic (or at least looks less realistic). That's why I'm finally giving in to the invasive ads that pop up when I'm doing anything, and I'm going to play Kingshot (check out our codes). I'm also doing this because I want to see once more how honest the ads are.

If you haven't seen it, it's a 3D strategy tower defence with rounded models and lots of shooting arrows to upgrade buildings. Will I be overwhelmed by the enemy hordes? Probably.

Catherine Dellosa Reviews Editor

I’m still in my shell, refusing to go out, so I’m diving into Hello Kitty Merch Match this weekend for all the good vibes. I’m disappointed that Gudetama doesn’t seem to be anywhere in there at first glance, but maybe if I keep going, the lazy egg (a.k.a. my spirit animal) might eventually pop out. And if he ever does, I might just pop out of my shell, too.

Shaun Walton Staff Writer

I am still sad and internet-less, with BT constantly and frustratingly moving the resolution date. If it is back today, which I sincerely doubt at this stage, I will finally download Blue Protocol: Star Resonance. If not, I shall be crying in a disconnected corner.

Dann Sullivan Editor in Chief

I’ve been having a bit of a weird week, and so I’m not sure exactly how my weekend gaming plans are going to look. I’ve got a lot to catch up on with personal stuff (including #MÖRKTOBER, a creativity challenge related to the Mork Borg ttRPG that I’m taking part in). I do know, however, that I’ll definitely be out for Pokémon Go’s Mega Rayquaza day, as there’s never any harm in having more of the big ol’ snake in your Pokémon collection.

Toni Oisin H.C. Freelance Writer

Ideally, this weekend I’ll finally be able to wrap my head around The Sims 4’s new Formative Moments feature. It’s one of the biggest changes to the series that’s been added in a long time, so every time I feel like I’ve gotten to grips with it, something else comes up. It seems like it’s got potential to be a fab feature, though, if I can actually figure it out.

However, I’m also still stuck in the longest and most poorly organised house move imaginable, meaning I’m not entirely sure how much time I’ll get at my PC over the next few days. Maybe while I’m trying to Tetris all of my belongings into boxes, I can pretend I’m spiritually playing the implied parts of Unpacking.

Iwan Morris Staff Writer

Another weekend and more Balatro! But I did manage to grab Double Dragon Trilogy before it was replaced by the latest Epic Games freebie. I’m going to be breaking out that CRKD Atom controller I reviewed a while back to try them out. And I’m of course still eagerly awaiting Deep Rock: Galactic Survivor.

Other than that, it’ll be the usual, which is mainly painting and assembling miniatures. And since I’m on a Warhammer kick, perhaps a bit of Warpforge too.

Stephen Gregson-Wood Deputy Editor

My plans this week are much the same as last time. I only managed to play a little bit of Seoul Exorcist 1111, but that quick stint is making me want to play more. Our App Army also checked it out and loved it, so that's a reason to give it a try. Those folks know their mobile games.