Kingshot codes (August 2026) - Get free speedups and gems
Playing a good strategy game (like Kingshot in this case) can really make you feel whole again. There's just something about systematically upgrading every single building and seeing your little settlement grow. Today, we bring you the latest Kingshot codes, which will give you a hand with all that.
When you redeem these, you'll get a bunch of resources which you can use to upgrade your buildings, but also free speedups and Gems. The Hero XP you get from codes will come in handy once you get one of the top-tier heroes (here's a handy Kingshot tier list too!) such as Saul, Amadeus or Helga. However, it can also work for some SRs like Quinn or Diana.
So without further ado, here are all the codes:
Active Kingshot codes
- OFFICIALSTORE08011(expires August 16th)
- KS0803
- JPJULSEA26KS
- KS0713
- DC600KTHANKS
- EIDALADHA0527
- OFFICIALSTORE27
- EIDALADHA0527
- KS0518
- KSPRAWNING
- OFFICIALSTORE04
Expired codes
- HAPPYCATDAY (expires August 12th) (new!)
- HAPPYEMOJIDAY (expires July 21st)
- OFFICIALSTORE0709 (expires July 14th)
- BESTDAD0621 (expires June 25th)
- PICNIC2026 (expires June 22nd)
- PROTECTNATURE (expires June 09th)
- CHILDFUN2026
- KS0524 (expires May 26th)
- Childrenday0505
- KS0426
- 0425FORU
- FIREFRIDAY
- ITSFRIDAY227
- KS0315
- VIP777
- RAMADAN
- OFFICIALSTORE516 (expires May 20th)
- LOVEFAMILY (expires May 19th)
- BESTMOM2026
- WORKERPOWER (expires May 05th)
- LOVETHEPLANET (expires April 26th)
- WEEKENDPLAN
- BUNNY405 (expires April 09th)
- NOFOOLIN (expires April 05th)
- KS0408
- UFOUNDIT
- ACODEBURGER
- CHILDHOOD25
- KSFB300K
- FAMILY25
- SPRINGFES217
- KINGSTORE210
- KS26TGS
- TACODE0127
- WEEKENDJOY
- KINGDOMSTAR
- SAYCHEESE26
- WEEKENDJOY
- ENERGY0112
- jpseijin26
- THURMADNESS
- SEEYOUIN2026
- JPX27KFOLLOW
- KINGSHOTXMAS
- KINGSHOTXMAX
- THEKINGSTORE
- STORELAUNCH
- TGIFISBACK
- casualgame25
- TOGOVERNOR
- pepero
- JackKaoAndKS
- TRICKORTREAT
- HALLOWEEN25
- KS2025award
- 1INAMILLION
- cafefans22k
- SORRYIMLATE
- DAYANDNIGHT
- TGIFTIME
- GIVEUAGIFT
- KSFB500K
- CELEBRATEHER (expires March 12th)
- THUR0305 (expires March 9th)
- DC500KWEMADEIT
- ITSFRIDAY227 (expires March 3rd)
- LOVEKS2026 (expires February 18th)
- TGIFBOOST26 (expires February 11th
- KINGSHOT13M (expires 24th December)
- HELLOWORLD25 (expires November 24th)
- KSDC400K (expires November 16th)
- TGIF1107 (expires November 10th)
- TGIF1016
- BONAPPETIT
- Hangul2025
- COFFEEPOWER
- LETSCLEANUP (expires September 24th)
- ITISFRIDAY
- LETSCLEANUP
- THANKUOLIVE (expires August 24th)
- KSDC300K (expires August 19th)
- WEHIT777 (expires August 10th)
- FRIENDSHIP25 (expires August 3rd)
- KINGSHOTGIF (expires July 28th)
- COURAGE (expires July 16th)
- CHOCOLATE25
- KSDC200K (expires July 2nd)
- KSFB500K (expires June 25th)
- HIDAD25 (expires June 18th)
- WEHIT400 (expires June 11th)
- CHILDHOOD25
- THXMOM - 4x 1h General Speedup, 10x 1k Stone, 50x 1k Bread, 5x 1k Iron, 50x 1k Wood, 2x 10,000 Hero XP, 6x 100 Gems (valid until May 14th)
- KSFB150K
- EASTER2025
- KSFB200K
- WORKERS2025
- KINGDOM200
- KSDC100K
How to redeem codes in Kingshot?The codes can be redeemed in a couple of ways. I've shared below how both of them work:
In-game
- Step 1: Tap on your profile pic in the top left corner of the screen.
- Step 2: Go to Settings (bottom right corner).
- Step 3: Tap on Gift Code.
- Step 4: Type in your code, then hit the Redeem button.
From the official websiteTo redeem a code from the website, you first have to open the official redemption link, then enter your Player ID (which you can find when you open your Profile, right underneath your name) and then type in the gift code. The rewards will be sent to you via the in-game Mailbox.
This method is mainly used for iOS users, since on Android, you have the in-game redemption method.
How to get more codes?The developers usually release new Kingshot codes regularly (weekly, usually), and they are issued on the official Facebook page. However, if you want to be up to date on any new codes, you can find them all in this article, since we update it regularly!
About KingshotIn Kingshot, you'll find a sort of modern approach to the tower defence genre. You have your base, which you expand the same way you would in any strategy game, assign workers, build and upgrade your structures, and collect resources exactly for that.
Then, you have the tower defence element, where you have to deploy exactly the right troops to keep the incoming enemies from entering and destroying your Town Center. It's a relaxing and beautifully smart mix of the two, and you can enjoy it both casually and more competitively, depending on your play style.
After you're done with Kingshot codes, you can check our article on the latest Run! Goddess codes, or the newest Crazy Ones codes!