Kingshot codes (August 2026) - Get free speedups and gems

Playing a good strategy game (like Kingshot in this case) can really make you feel whole again. There's just something about systematically upgrading every single building and seeing your little settlement grow. Today, we bring you the latest Kingshot codes, which will give you a hand with all that.

When you redeem these, you'll get a bunch of resources which you can use to upgrade your buildings, but also free speedups and Gems. The Hero XP you get from codes will come in handy once you get one of the top-tier heroes (here's a handy Kingshot tier list too!) such as Saul, Amadeus or Helga. However, it can also work for some SRs like Quinn or Diana.

So without further ado, here are all the codes:

Active Kingshot codes

OFFICIALSTORE08011(expires August 16th)

KS0803

JPJULSEA26KS

KS0713

DC600KTHANKS

EIDALADHA0527

OFFICIALSTORE27

EIDALADHA0527

KS0518

KSPRAWNING

OFFICIALSTORE04

Expired codes

HAPPYCATDAY (expires August 12th) (new!)

HAPPYEMOJIDAY (expires July 21st)

OFFICIALSTORE0709 (expires July 14th)

BESTDAD0621 (expires June 25th)

PICNIC2026 (expires June 22nd)

PROTECTNATURE (expires June 09th)

CHILDFUN2026

KS0524 (expires May 26th)

Childrenday0505

KS0426

0425FORU

FIREFRIDAY

ITSFRIDAY227

KS0315

VIP777

RAMADAN

OFFICIALSTORE516 (expires May 20th)

LOVEFAMILY (expires May 19th)

BESTMOM2026

WORKERPOWER (expires May 05th)

LOVETHEPLANET (expires April 26th)

WEEKENDPLAN

BUNNY405 (expires April 09th)

NOFOOLIN (expires April 05th)

KS0408

UFOUNDIT

ACODEBURGER

CHILDHOOD25

KSFB300K

FAMILY25

SPRINGFES217

KINGSTORE210

KS26TGS

TACODE0127

WEEKENDJOY

KINGDOMSTAR

SAYCHEESE26

WEEKENDJOY

ENERGY0112

jpseijin26

THURMADNESS

SEEYOUIN2026

JPX27KFOLLOW

KINGSHOTXMAS

KINGSHOTXMAX

THEKINGSTORE

STORELAUNCH

TGIFISBACK

casualgame25

TOGOVERNOR

pepero

JackKaoAndKS

TRICKORTREAT

HALLOWEEN25

KS2025award

1INAMILLION

cafefans22k

SORRYIMLATE

DAYANDNIGHT

TGIFTIME

GIVEUAGIFT

KSFB500K

CELEBRATEHER (expires March 12th)



THUR0305 (expires March 9th)

DC500KWEMADEIT

ITSFRIDAY227 (expires March 3rd)

LOVEKS2026 (expires February 18th)

TGIFBOOST26 (expires February 11th

KINGSHOT13M (expires 24th December)

HELLOWORLD25 (expires November 24th)

KSDC400K (expires November 16th)

TGIF1107 (expires November 10th)

TGIF1016

BONAPPETIT

Hangul2025

COFFEEPOWER

LETSCLEANUP (expires September 24th)

ITISFRIDAY

LETSCLEANUP

THANKUOLIVE (expires August 24th)

KSDC300K (expires August 19th)

WEHIT777 (expires August 10th)

FRIENDSHIP25 (expires August 3rd)

KINGSHOTGIF (expires July 28th)

COURAGE (expires July 16th)

CHOCOLATE25

KSDC200K (expires July 2nd)

KSFB500K (expires June 25th)

HIDAD25 (expires June 18th)

WEHIT400 (expires June 11th)

CHILDHOOD25

THXMOM - 4x 1h General Speedup, 10x 1k Stone, 50x 1k Bread, 5x 1k Iron, 50x 1k Wood, 2x 10,000 Hero XP, 6x 100 Gems (valid until May 14th)

- 4x 1h General Speedup, 10x 1k Stone, 50x 1k Bread, 5x 1k Iron, 50x 1k Wood, 2x 10,000 Hero XP, 6x 100 Gems (valid until May 14th) KSFB150K

EASTER2025

KSFB200K

WORKERS2025

KINGDOM200

KSDC100K

How to redeem codes in Kingshot?

In-game

Step 1 : Tap on your profile pic in the top left corner of the screen.

: Tap on your in the top left corner of the screen. Step 2 : Go to Settings (bottom right corner).

: Go to (bottom right corner). Step 3 : Tap on Gift Code .

: Tap on . Step 4: Type in your code, then hit the Redeem button.

The codes can be redeemed in a couple of ways. I've shared below how both of them work:

From the official website

To redeem a code from the website, you first have to open the official redemption link , then enter your(which you can find when you open your Profile, right underneath your name) and then type in the. The rewards will be sent to you via the in-game Mailbox.

This method is mainly used for iOS users, since on Android, you have the in-game redemption method.

How to get more codes?

About Kingshot

The developers usually release new Kingshot codes regularly (weekly, usually), and they are issued on the official Facebook page. However, if you want to be up to date on any new codes, you can find them all in this article, since we update it regularly!In Kingshot, you'll find a sort of modern approach to the tower defence genre . You have your base, which you expand the same way you would in any strategy game, assign workers, build and upgrade your structures, and collect resources exactly for that.

Then, you have the tower defence element, where you have to deploy exactly the right troops to keep the incoming enemies from entering and destroying your Town Center. It's a relaxing and beautifully smart mix of the two, and you can enjoy it both casually and more competitively, depending on your play style.

After you're done with Kingshot codes, you can check our article on the latest Run! Goddess codes, or the newest Crazy Ones codes!