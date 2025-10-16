App Army Assemble: Seoul Exorcist 1111 - "Should this slicing and dicing roguelike be on your radar?"

We ask the App Army

Seoul Exorcist 1111 caught my eye with its striking pixel visual style. It somehow manages to straddle the line between garish and awesome, and that’s a hard balance to strike. Still, while the aesthetics impressed me, that's only part of the story. To find out if the gameplay was up to snuff, we handed it over to our App Army.

Here's what they said:

I played this game before, and yet I now gladly played it again. Yes, this is actually a cyberpunk, neon-infused, superheroes-infested variant of Shogun Showdown. The basic gameplay is exactly the same - move back and forth on a stage, spend energy to launch attacks and abilities, strategically restore energy when possible, defeat waves of stubborn enemies, improve your gear and skills, buy powerups and try to survive a full run.

The skills, heroes and maps are different from SS, and the whole approach is faster; the polished (and very pixelated) art tries to evoke the eighties, and with a little help from the chiptunes, it does just that. An impressive turn-based roguelike brawler that's perfect for fun on the go.

Seoul Exorcist 1111 is a fast-paced roguelite strategy game that blends anime aesthetics with cyberpunk flair and retro pixel art. It challenges players to defeat waves of cursed souls within a strict 7-minute time limit using real-time turn-based combat.

Killing enemies releases their souls, which can be used for upgrades. At first, I was overwhelmed by all the options and had to play the tutorial several times to get a grasp of what I needed to do. It’s not an easy game, and the time limit is tight. However, I found myself wanting to give it one more try every time. Recommended.

Naming a game properly is certainly important to make it stand out. Sadly, this game has one of the least memorable names ever. Just a slight sidenote. SE1111 is a turn-based roguelike that graphically reminds me of the classic IK+ from the C64 era. Once battling, it is a completely different kind of game.

A round ends when you move or fight, allowing the enemies to move or fight. There is a lot of strategy to the battles, but it all feels quick and smooth. SE1111 is a poorly named but highly fun brawler with a lot of moves and strategies to learn.

In the tactical turn-based action game Seoul Exorcist 1111, you must control your character's energy and attack, which has damage, range, which we do in each turn from tile to tile in the level. You can also play to avoid attacks and sometimes to get the least amount of damage possible. The game is made interesting by random power-ups and skills that you can use during the level. With its many stages, new foes, and challenges to surpass your previous best, the pixel style works well with really nice move animations. In terms of aggression and tactical gameplay, it is ideal.

Really vivid graphics first grabbed my attention on this one, along with the music and sound. I moved pretty quickly through the first few encounters and then started picking up skills. I like the relatively small 2D arena- a bit different from most turn-based games I play. Had me thinking in terms of fast-paced duels. Like most of these, you pick new skills every few matches and work your way to the boss. I liked this especially for the differences from so many others, the heavy retro vibe, and the (literally) brilliant colours. Happily recommend!

i love the ultra pixellated art in games, it’s my weakness, and this one is a pure pixel paradise, really good cyperpunk stuff… sounds fx and synthwave style musics go hand in hand with all the environment, and the mechanics are the classic ones of a turn-based game, where you acquire new skills every two or three turns and your character grows, until you reach the boss, defeat him, and conquer the designated area on the map. I’m enjoying it a lot, a really good and fast roguelike to play on the go.

