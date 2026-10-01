Lunchbreak Tactics sees you dropping everything for a Hearthstone-style competitive autobattler

Lunchbreak Tactics has you wiling away your work hours with a new card-based autobattler

Wield a variety of cards based on everyday household objects!

Choose your clan, your hero and battle it out to become the ultimate slacker

While I never worked retail for that long, I'm aware of the fine art of slacking off. And it's that art that developer Borealys Games has turned into its own experience, with the announcement of Lunchbreak Tactics, a Hearthstone- and Super Pets-inspired asynchronous autobattler that's out now on Android!

Putting you in the shoes of one of the many employees of Anymart, you'll find your time taken up by a homebrew card battler called, well, Lunchbreak Tactics. Battling it out against your peers and bosses, you'll collect cards based on living versions of common household items and those found around the store!

Boss makes a dollar, I make a dime...

Lunchbreak Tactics' gameplay follows a simple autobattler format, and surprisingly it's one I don't actually hate. Mostly because that preparatory aspect actually makes sense here. For each battle, you'll pick a hero and two clans, which dictate which cards you can pull, and from there you need to make a deck that'll play out and beat the other.

It's rudimentary, but there's plenty of space for innovation and clever strategy depending on which cards you set up and how. So much like Dwarves: Death, Glory & Loot, I'm hesitant to write it off solely for being an autobattler, since it offers a lot more depth than that name usually means to me.

And if you find it interesting enough to warrant playing, then you're in luck! Because Lunchbreak Tactics will actually be launching as free-to-play, with the 'lite' version offering two heroes and two clans to pick from. For $5.99, you can unlock the whole package, so there's really no problem with sneaking out back and wiling away the time with Lunchbreak Tactics!

If you're looking for other ways to put your strategic thinking to the test once you've played Lunchbreak Tactics, then don't fret! Instead, why not check out our list of the best strategy games on Android?