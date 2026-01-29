The "Official" Pocket Gamer Dadish ranking - The entire series, ranked

The Dadish series is still alive and well five entries later, and with that in mind, we'll look at how each one stands out with our Dadish ranking!

In 2021, Thomas K. Young gave us Dadish

It's over five entries later, and the Dadish family is still getting lost

With each entry, new things have appeared, and we'll see how they've held up

Thomas K. Young - the creator, the visionary, the father, who looked at a radish and decided that it could use an injection of responsibility. This likely prompted him to create the mobile phenomenon that is Dadish.

As far as premises go, it's pretty straightforward: There's a radish who's the father to a great many energetic and curious kids. While sleeping one day, his kids take off without his supervision, and he has no choice but to go after them. Thus begins the epic saga of vegetable-based parenting, silly jokes, and a mascot-platformer that feels like it was meant to fit in the palm of your hand.

Dadish ranking

A quick moment for Daily Dadish

The first game graced our online stores in 2021, and since then, Young has continued to develop the series by adding more themed worlds, enemy types, bosses, and the recurring overarching antagonist, Lord Durnak.As recent as late 2025, the Dadish story continues with Dadish Jr. taking after his father and going on a platforming adventure. Although Young has branched out into other IPs and gameplay styles with adventures like Be Brave Barb and Dunkadillo , Dadish remains his foundation. However, with so many entries in the series, I think it's time we did a quick overview to see which ones stand taller than the rest.

Following the popularity of Dadish, Young wanted to make something that was part of the community with Daily Dadish. It's similar to the first entry, but with the boon of having a new level for every day of the year! While this is a great idea and certainly makes it the longest Dadish entry in the series, it's unfortunately not playable on newer devices, meaning it must hit the benches for this ranking.