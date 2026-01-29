The "Official" Pocket Gamer Dadish ranking - The entire series, ranked
| Dadish Collection
The Dadish series is still alive and well five entries later, and with that in mind, we'll look at how each one stands out with our Dadish ranking!
- In 2021, Thomas K. Young gave us Dadish
- It's over five entries later, and the Dadish family is still getting lost
- With each entry, new things have appeared, and we'll see how they've held up
Thomas K. Young - the creator, the visionary, the father, who looked at a radish and decided that it could use an injection of responsibility. This likely prompted him to create the mobile phenomenon that is Dadish.
As far as premises go, it's pretty straightforward: There's a radish who's the father to a great many energetic and curious kids. While sleeping one day, his kids take off without his supervision, and he has no choice but to go after them. Thus begins the epic saga of vegetable-based parenting, silly jokes, and a mascot-platformer that feels like it was meant to fit in the palm of your hand.
The first game graced our online stores in 2021, and since then, Young has continued to develop the series by adding more themed worlds, enemy types, bosses, and the recurring overarching antagonist, Lord Durnak.
Dadish rankingAs recent as late 2025, the Dadish story continues with Dadish Jr. taking after his father and going on a platforming adventure. Although Young has branched out into other IPs and gameplay styles with adventures like Be Brave Barb and Dunkadillo, Dadish remains his foundation. However, with so many entries in the series, I think it's time we did a quick overview to see which ones stand taller than the rest.
A quick moment for Daily Dadish
Following the popularity of Dadish, Young wanted to make something that was part of the community with Daily Dadish. It's similar to the first entry, but with the boon of having a new level for every day of the year! While this is a great idea and certainly makes it the longest Dadish entry in the series, it's unfortunately not playable on newer devices, meaning it must hit the benches for this ranking.
1
Dadish 3D
Perhaps the most ambitious entry in the series, Dadish 3D sees Dadish in a whole new dimension as he sets off to find his kids once again. It sees him going to some very unusual places, including a factory that seems to produce nothing but pollution and even the very internet itself.
The levels were made bigger, with more layers, to take greater advantage of the third dimension, but sadly, they made for a much more frustrating experience. Dadish's precise jumping requirements, combined with the many small windows and platforms you're required to land on, made certain sections much harder than they needed to be.
The chasing levels deserve special praise for being surprisingly tricky, even requiring you to backtrack one completely just to get a star.
2
Dadish 2
Following the success of the original Dadish, Young set to work on a sequel to keep things active and fresh. This time, we see a bit more of Dadish's life as he works a boring office job while still being expected to look after his kids. After they run off again, Dadish is expected to climb up through his office to different worlds and even head into outer space.
Despite all the cool set pieces, Dadish 2 is unfortunately forgettable amongst its siblings. Part of this is that it does things common to other sequels (e.g. going to space) and doesn't do enough to set it apart from the original. Good fun, but hard to recall.
3
Dadish 3
Entering into trilogy territory, Dadish 3 really makes some strides to step up Dadish's game (pun intended).
Returning to his roots, Dadish spends a nice day watching his kids play before falling asleep and missing as his kids get abducted by a yellow school bus. His new awakened crusade to get them back has him going through mostly natural environments and a few unnatural ones.
New interactive and world mechanics are introduced, even forcing Dadish to contend with the dangers of quicksand and the deep blue sea itself. It also has the much more balanced and tolerable gimmick levels of working with Momato to bounce around and reach new heights. It's also the first entry in the series where Lord Durnak isn't the main villain, instead being replaced by a dolphin in a tank. At this point, Young has tightened his grip on the Dadish reins, bringing us a strong upgrade over the previous entry.
4
Dadish
As obvious as it might be, there's a reason why the OG entries in a series tend to rank higher in our memories - because they're the first ones to make an impression.
When Dadish was released, we knew immediately what we were in for and were curious to see how it would play out. We downloaded it and instantly found ourselves playing as a radish that's a dad just trying to get his kids back. He could hop, double-jump, press buttons, and push things around, which was more than enough to challenge us. There were no surprises except how challenging it could be, and that's what kept us playing through to the end. Every new food enemy and boss was a humorous encounter, and Dadish endeared himself to us.
5
Dadish 4
The longer someone keeps at something, the more they improve, and Dadish 4 is proof of Young's refined skills. Despite being ranked at the top of this list of Dadish games, it's ironically the only one where Dadish isn't the hero, but the victim.
After Dadish is kidnapped by the Home Owner's Association, his eldest son, Dadish Jr., sets out to rescue him. The movement mechanics are refined, with fun and interesting new world mechanics found in places such as high up in the sky and deep in the bowels of the earth. We also see the return of Momato and even Burgurglar, who has gotten a rocket-boot upgrade for a challenging new kind of auto-scrolling level. Rumours are that Dadish 5 is "under construction", but for now, Dadish 4 will sit proudly at the peak of the series in our Dadish ranking!
