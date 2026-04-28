The Walking Dead: Aftermath is a survival roguelite set in the popular AMC franchise that's coming to iOS and Android this summer

Mo zombies, mo problems

Build your settlement and survive against the undead

Iconic locations and characters from the TWD franchise

Pre-registration to open soon

As Will mentioned in last week's episode of the Pocket Gamer Podcast - where we talked about the 20-million milestone for Tiles Survive! - we need something else to survive against apart from hordes of the undead. But honestly, that's just us trying to sound hip and cool and smart, because really, nothing is more satisfying than eliminating zombies to stop them from feasting on your brain - which is why The Walking Dead: Aftermath is very much welcome.

Set to launch on iOS and Android this summer, the survival strategy RPG thrusts you into the world of The Walking Dead with familiar faces such as Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Michonne fighting by your side.

Franchise faves extend towards the locations of the campaign missions as well, and as you build your base to survive the undead onslaught, you'll also need to gather supplies and recruit survivors along the way.

There's apparently a roguelite element at play too, so supply runs will seemingly feature higher stakes with twists and turns as opposed to your average grab-and-go gameplay.

Now, there's currently not much to go on at the moment, but the devs have indeed announced additional platforms too, as well as locations from the TV series, such as Hershel’s Farm, Woodbury, and Alexandria.

I'd say it's definitely not one to miss if you're a fan of the show, and it'll likely keep you preoccupied for a long time given its supposed replayability. Pre-registration schedules will supposedly be announced soon as well, so it probably won't be too long until we get to see this hitting mobile storefronts.

For now, though, if you're on the hunt for more undead-busting adventures while you wait, why not have a look at our list of the best zombie games on Android to get your fill?