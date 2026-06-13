Scriver gave me words I never knew existed - and art critics I never knew I hated

Unleash the one-point vowels

I've never really been too well-versed in the art of…art, but when it comes to words, I'd like to think that I actually know a thing or two about them. Scriver not only schooled me in the former but also in the latter, humbling me with words I should have thought of, like "growl" and "blaise" instead of fixating on "low" and "sale". Thus is the frustrating beauty of word games - they always make you want to smash your head against the wall for missing something you should already know. And Scriver does that incredibly well, plus the added twist of letting you manage an art gallery while you're at it.

It's not a sim or a management tycoon of any kind - in fact, it's more of a roguelike deckbuilder with Balatro-esque multipliers thrown in, and when you hit that specific score by forming the greatest word of all time, the sweet satisfaction you get to bask in is simply unparalleled.

Clearing missions and stages (or Exhibits, as they're called here) earns you coins you can use to spend on randomised shop items, which can range from special Art pieces that offer perks (like multiplying scores for consonants) to drinks that give you permanent buffs. And with each new Exhibit, you either get a patron dropping by with a specific task (like, perhaps, not using a vowel) or a snooty art critic that's just plain annoying.

Critics can ruin your run with all sorts of debuffs, whether that's disabling your very first letter or nullifying points for even numbers. And they look the part too, because the disdain on their face when they raise their eyebrows at you will make you want to prove them wrong with your mighty word power (a testament to the lovely art style here). Things don't always go as planned, so if you fail to hit the required score, your run ends. It's your classic roguelike loop, but the art theme and the very appropriate soundtrack keep things fresh every time.

Honestly, I thought I knew all the words, but when you're trying to come up with 1,000 points and realise you've already been staring at the same five letters for a good fifteen minutes, you'll quickly get a taste of humble pie.

Now, admittedly, I love a good word game, and especially a good roguelike. When you combine the two, there's just no possible way for me not to get hooked. And at a mere $4.99 for fully offline play and a handy portrait mode, I'd say this is well worth the purchase for the amount of enjoyment (and frustration) it brings.

I suppose I'll just have to keep honing the wordsmith within me to show these art critics who's boss. I am, after all, the curator for the Special Collection of Really Intriguing and Visually Exciting Rarities - and if I don't show holier-than-thou Sir Righteous the Knight that he can't just disable my rightmost letter any time he wants to, who will?

(Me. I will. In the next run. Because, for the love of all things Scrabble, I won't stop until I put these snobby art critics in their place!)