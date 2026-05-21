The Walking Dead: Aftermath opens pre-registration ahead of the roguelite's launch

Things will not go according to plan, will they?

The Walking Dead: Aftermath opens pre-registration on mobile

Features characters like Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Michonne

Roguelite runs, base-building, and upgrades shape progression

There's always room for one more run against the walkers. After its initial announcement a few weeks ago, The Walking Dead: Aftermath has opened pre-registration, and if you're a fan of the show, you'll already know whether this is for you.

Sign up before launch, and you'll get T-Dog added to your roster, a rare gear piece, and some extra resources. I'd take that. T-Dog’s a pretty solid early bonus too. He never really got the room he deserved in the show.

Let’s talk Aftermath, though. Being a roguelite, every run comes with a bit of risk. You’re moving through locations from the show - Hershel’s Farm, Woodbury, Alexandria, that sort of thing, while walkers, hostile survivors, and boss encounters keep turning up.

Ability upgrades are randomised during each run as well, so what you’re working with changes depending on how the last stretch went. Some runs will click. Others will feel like the system decided it doesn't like you that day, which, fair enough.

Between runs, you're back at Base Camp, which is where the slower stuff lives. Building defences, keeping farms and scrapyards ticking over, pairing survivors together for bonuses, and upgrading gear with whatever you brought back. I'm sure plenty of people will find that tedious, but from what I can tell, it's not trying to be its own separate thing, which helps.

Rick Grimes, Daryl, and Michonne are all playable, which is what you'd expect, really. New storylines, characters, and events are coming after launch too. I say that like it's a good thing, but whether you're pleased about it probably depends on how you feel about live-service setups in the first place.

The Walking Dead: Aftermath is out on iOS and Google Play this summer. More platforms later.

If you need something to tide you over, check out our list of the best zombie games on Android.