Guild Wars to make its mobile debut with the launch of Guild Wars Reforged this summer

Guild Wars Reforged resurrects the cult-classic MMORPG for modern players

And it's now set to make the jump to mobile later this year!

Existing players can carry over their progress and purchases to take the adventure on the go

The great MMORPG wars of the 2000s produced many cult classics that sought to topple World of Warcraft from its throne. None succeeded, but while WoW has gone on to live something of a half-life, many still fondly recall its contemporaries, including Guild Wars!

Now, for those of you who enjoyed this mid-2000s classic, you'll be able to take the Guild Wars experience on the go with you. Guild Wars Reforged resurrected the original with modern enhancements, and now it's set to make its way to mobile this summer!

Set to launch for iOS and Android, pre-registration for Guild Wars Reforged is now available on Google Play (coming soon to Apple). For free, you'll be able to play the Reforged-exclusive Prophecies campaign, while additional expansions can be purchased, which have all been reworked for modern player sensibilities.

Back to the forge

Those of you who already have a Guild Wars Reforged account will be able to jump in and carry your progress over to mobile, and vice versa, letting you keep up with your quests no matter where in the world you may be. Even better, that also includes any purchases you may have made!

Guild Wars is a name that I remember cropping up back in my boyhood years. Many MMORPGs were overshadowed by the WoW monolith, but most of those have aged much better in the intervening years than its increasingly aged seeming cousin (what do you mean they only just introduced player housing?!).

But WoW is still the gold standard for many when it comes to MMORPGs. So for that reason, we've ranked our own list of the best mobile games like World of Warcraft, to let you see which we think stand shoulder-to-shoulder with it. And who knows? Maybe Guild Wars Reforged will be a worthy new entry to that list when it releases this summer?