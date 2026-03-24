Subway Surfers City tier list (March 2026) - Surf the city in style

Whether you're trying to beat your own high score or simply farming all the coins you can get your hands on, our Subway Surfers City tier list should help you out in a pinch.

Subway Surfers City is by no means a new name in the App Store - it's a long-standing runner that has fascinated many, myself included. And when I say "fascinate", I mean pull me in and keep me playing for HOURS.

If you've also been drawn in by Jake and his sneaky moves, you're in for a treat, because today we'll cover the complete Subway Surfers City tier list. On the following pages, I'll talk about the best characters you can pick to either farm coins or farm a high score.

Subway Surfers City tier list

I've divided this into two. One of these lists will focus on the best characters for farming coins, while the other will focus on the best characters for beating high scores.

There is a simple reasoning behind this. Each character has 3 skills, and depending on what these skills offer, said character can either get more/better boosts, or gain coin multipliers.

Let's dive in!