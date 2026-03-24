Subway Surfers City tier list (March 2026) - Surf the city in style
| Subway Surfers City
Whether you're trying to beat your own high score or simply farming all the coins you can get your hands on, our Subway Surfers City tier list should help you out in a pinch.
Subway Surfers City is by no means a new name in the App Store - it's a long-standing runner that has fascinated many, myself included. And when I say "fascinate", I mean pull me in and keep me playing for HOURS.
If you've also been drawn in by Jake and his sneaky moves, you're in for a treat, because today we'll cover the complete Subway Surfers City tier list. On the following pages, I'll talk about the best characters you can pick to either farm coins or farm a high score.
Subway Surfers City tier listI've divided this into two. One of these lists will focus on the best characters for farming coins, while the other will focus on the best characters for beating high scores.
There is a simple reasoning behind this. Each character has 3 skills, and depending on what these skills offer, said character can either get more/better boosts, or gain coin multipliers.
Let's dive in!
Tier list for high scores | Tier list for farming coins
Subway Surfers City tier list for beating high scores
The characters that are ranked as "best" here have multipliers that increase your overall score. If your goal is not picking coins, but rather trying to beat your previous score, then you'd best do it with one of them.
|Tier
|Character
|S (best)
|Fresh, Yutani, Spike, Tasha
|A (average)
|Miss Maia, Ninja One, Ella, Jay, Billy, Rosalita, Tagbot
|B (not recommended)
|Jake, Tricky, Jaewoo, Lucy
Fresh is one of the best free characters in this Subway Surfers City tier list to reach high scores with. He gets a board charge over time, and also a score multiplier when riding a board. At level 8, he also doubles the Secret Stars.
Yutani can get random power-ups while running and an extra board when running with an active power-up. At level 8, her power-ups last twice as long.
Spike basically spikes at picking 5 magnets, by getting increased scores. He also gets magnets.
Tasha gets a bubblegum when activating a board, and extra multipliers when a bubblegum is active. She has a 50% chance to get another bubblegum when one pops at level 8.
Subway Surfers City tier list for farming coins
Coins are needed to upgrade your characters. You don't necessarily need to play wth them to reach high scores, although that is possible (if you're nimble). These characters have bonus coin multipliers under certain circumstances.
|Tier
|Character
|S (best)
|Tricky, Miss Maia, Jaewoo, Lucy
|A (average)
|Jake, Ella, Billy, Rosalita, Tagbot, Ninja One
|B (not recommended)
|Fresh, Yutani, Spike, Jay, Tasha
Tricky is the absolute best free character you can get to farm coins with. She gets a coin doubler when picking 200 coins, and a bubblegum when collecting 300 coins. At level 8, she also gets a coin sack when picking up 125 coins.
Miss Maia gets a coin doubler when activating a board, and she can get a magnet when collecting coins. She is a beast at coin-collecting!
Jaewoo is exceptional at collecting coins - he gets extra coins when a bubblegum pops, and he can get a bubblegum whenever he picks a magnet. At level 8, he can also pull in power-ups and coin sacks with the magnets.
Lucy gets coins over time with an active magnet, while also having a chance to get an extra magnet from the coin sack. When reaching level 8, from Lovely Shadows, she will get extra coins.
Now that you're all done with our Subway Surfers City tier list, you might want to satiate your hunger for rankings with our Heavenhells tier list and our Skull Up tier list too!
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