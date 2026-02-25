The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin drops a new launch trailer ahead of March release

See the full scale of the multiverse

New trailer highlights multiverse story and large open-world Britannia

Tag-based combat, co-op bosses, and character swapping take centre stage

Early access starts March 16th, with mobile launch set for March 23rd

I feel like we’ve been hearing about The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin for ages now, so seeing a proper launch trailer finally drop makes the whole March release window feel a lot more real. Netmarble has pushed out a fresh look at its upcoming open-world RPG, and if nothing else, it shows off the series’ big crossover energy in all its glory.

The new footage puts the spotlight on the RPG’s multiverse angle. Meliodas, Tristan, Diane and a bunch of familiar faces from across different timelines all end up colliding in one version of Britannia, which explains why the scale looks noticeably bigger than previous games based on the anime. It’s got everyone thrown into the mix, which works well with the tag-based combat gameplay if you ask me.

From what’s shown, exploration seems to be just as important as the fights themselves. You’re roaming a large open map, swapping characters mid-battle, and building teams around combo skills rather than sticking to a single protagonist. Multiplayer is still part of the equation too, with co-op boss encounters and party exploration popping up throughout the trailer.

If you’ve followed the franchise before, you’ll probably recognise how much emphasis is being placed on the big picture here. Massive cinematic clashes, flashy ability chains, and that slightly over-the-top anime energy are front and centre. Whether that translates into long-term depth is something we’ll only really know once we have our hands on it.

Early access kicks off on PlayStation 5 and Steam starting March 16th, with the full global launch on iOS and Android arriving on March 23rd. Pre-registration is still live you’re planning to jump in from day one.

And if you're already thinking about your next RPG fix while waiting for Britannia to open up, you can always check out our picks for the top RPGs on iOS for a few solid alternatives in the meantime.