Seven Deadly Sins: Origin's new TGA trailer drops key details and release date

Deadly sinners

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin was one of many shown at TGA 2025

Now, we're digging into some key details that emerged from the gameplay showcase

That includes new multiplayer features and mechanics, as well as a hint of a very special return...

While The Game Awards may have wrapped last week with some controversial picks (as usual) and plenty of trailers (also as usual), we're still picking at the leftovers like it's Christmas day. Well, joking aside, now that the big winners are out of the way, it's time to look at some other interesting reveals.

Most notably, Netmarble's brief but informative trailer for the upcoming Seven Deadly Sins: Origin. Based on the hit manga series by Nakaba Suzuki, Seven Deadly Sins: Origin promises to offer a whole new story that will surprise even fans of the original series when it launches on January 28th, 2026.

One of the big reveals here was in the form of real-time co-operative raid battles. Teaming players up with one another to take down powerful bosses, just like you'd find in an MMORPG. Meanwhile, extended gameplay sequences showed off exploration, pets and other tidbits sure to tide fans over ahead of release.

Original Sin

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is already pitching itself as a real high-quality title, what with those snazzy Unreal Engine-powered graphics (and hey, it's stylised, so it actually looks good!). And with the hinted return of fan-favourite character Escanor, I'm sure many of you are awaiting this new release very eagerly indeed.

Admittedly, the whole multiverse narrative and time-twisting nature of the story may be a bit off-putting for some. But it also means that it won't interfere with the overall ending of The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin either. So, whether you're eager to dive in or merely dip your toes, be sure to set the date for January 2026 and Seven Deadly Sins: Origin's release!

In the meantime, if you need to tide yourself over ahead of its release, why not dig into our list of the best mobile games of 2025 (so far) for some further picks?