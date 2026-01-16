The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin release pushed back two months in new delay

How original

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin has been pushed back to March for release

Major player feedback is being taken into account for a major overhaul of the release

Origin offers a multiversal storyline where you explore the magical world of Britannia

You know, some people say that mobile is unlike other gaming platforms for better or for worse. But I think we've got a lot in common with PC and console, such as unexpected last-minute delays. And wouldn't you know it, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin has been pushed back from a January release to March!

Alright, it might be a bit unfair to call it last-minute, considering it was originally set to launch January 28th (and this month seems to drag on, doesn't it?). But I think that it's still a little bit discouraging for fans of The Seven Deadly Sins who've been waiting eagerly for this newest release.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, however, may well be worth the wait. Rather than what many anime spinoffs do, which is a rehash of the original plotline, Origin instead chooses to drop you into an entire alternate universe, offering fresh spins on familiar events, places and characters with the trademark high-fantasy action of the original series.

Back to the Origin

With everything from Unreal Engine-powered graphics to co-op raids and minigames such as fishing and cooking, it's not altogether surprising that Origin had to be pushed back. This is a truly AAA-sounding undertaking, and I think it's fair to say most of us would probably rather have a complete and polished experience than a jankier one.

At the same time, it is a bit of a drastic push back. But according to the announcement itself, the final build will hopefully make extensive use of player feedback from the most recent beta test. So, here's hoping that this all translates into a better release experience!

