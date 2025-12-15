Monument Valley to take centre stage at the National Videogame Museum this month

Right next to the dinosaurs

Monument Valley 3 takes centre-stage at the National Videogame Museum

Visitors to the museum in Sheffield can see exclusive behind-the-scenes details

You'll also be able to view a custom-made diorama of a real Monument Valley level

While Christmas might be on everyone's mind this month, there's plenty more happening in the world of mobile. Or sometimes outside of it. Case in point, if you're in Sheffield this month, why not pop by the National Videogame Museum to see the upcoming Monument Valley 3 taking centre-stage in a new showcase?

From December 19th until January 4th, the hit series of mobile puzzlers will be the centrepiece of an exclusive exhibition. Monument Valley: The Trilogy Exhibition explores the development of ustwo Games' BAFTA-winning series, and features activities for all ages as well as exclusive insights into the series as a whole.

You'll be able to get an exclusive insight into development through the Building the Impossible: The Making of Monument Valley 3 documentary. And tying the whole exhibition together will be an enormous custom diorama of a real Monument Valley level on display.

Monumental achievements

The video game museum concept has faced many difficulties since it was first promoted. And institutions like the National Videogame Museum have faced an uphill battle to help document the history not just of a particular platform but the medium as a whole.

So with that in mind, it's good to see ustwo Games partner up officially with them to show off more about the development of Monument Valley 3. So, whether you're a dedicated Monument Valley fan or just want a day out ahead of staying with the in-laws, then maybe it's time to hop in the car and head down to Sheffield?

In the meantime, for those of you who aren't able to get there without hopping on a plane, there are still plenty of options for enjoying a month of festivities.