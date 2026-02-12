The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin sets new release date for next month after previous delay

Choose your origin

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is set to make its way to mobile on March 23rd

This was after a delay in order to incorporate player feedback from its closed beta

Pre-registration is still open, as are community events encouraging player participation

Like it or not, sometimes an upcoming release has to be delayed, and often for good reason. Sure, sometimes it's to attempt to right a sinking ship. But in the case of The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, it was to add new polish and address player feedback ahead of its new planned release date.

Yes, the upcoming ARPG spinoff of the hit fantasy manga and anime finally has a new release date, and it's arriving on iOS and Android on March 23rd! The Seven Deadly Sins series sees the titular group of heroes, wrongfully accused as traitors, becoming the only ones who can save the kingdom of Britannia.

As you may remember from our last news piece covering Origin, player feedback has been incorporated with new weakpoints on monsters to take advantage of and other balance tweaks. For an ARPG which is set to explore new corners of the Seven Deadly Sins universe, that kind of combat balance is essential and likely to be quite welcome.

Original sin

Also, as outlined in the blog post announcing this new release, you can still pre-register for The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin to nab some of the rewards being made available as part of their sign-up campaign. On top of that, there are other community-driven events that fans are encouraged to dive into.

While I never really watched The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin myself, I do recall it being quite a colourful and exciting series. With that in mind, then, Origin is an ambitious way to let you experience the action from a whole new perspective without just replaying out the events, and with all the recent changes this delay has allowed them to make, I'm interested to see how it turns out.

