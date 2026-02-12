Tomb Raider (2013) makes its way to mobile and brings the hit reboot to iOS and Android today

Raid alert

Tomb Raider (2013) comes to mobile with a new port by Feral Interactive

The hit action-adventure sees us heading back to the earliest days of Lara Croft's career

There's a greater emphasis on survival, intrigue and stealth, but with the same exotic locations

It's interesting that, as time and technology move forward, we're seeing some amazing releases make their way to mobile that'd otherwise be unavailable only a few years previously. Case in point, Tomb Raider 2013, which is now available to buy on iOS and Android!

Once more, this reboot of the hit action-adventure is being brought to mobile courtesy of Feral Interactive. If you don't already know, Tomb Raider follows the adventures of Lara Croft, an archaeologist who heads out on globe-trotting adventures in search of treasure.

But 2013's reboot of Tomb Raider takes us to the earliest days of Lara Croft's adventuring career and sees her marooned on a tropical island while attempting to find her missing father. There's a much heavier emphasis on stealth, action and excitement as you'll be navigating lush environments while shooting it out with mercenaries and uncovering the mystery of the island of Yamatai.

Raiding party

More than ten years later, it's probably fair to give Tomb Raider (2013) a more sober and fair analysis than it had at the time. For my money, I've always thought of Tomb Raider as being more like the Pierce Brosnan era of Bond, being a bit silly and over the top.

With that in mind, Tomb Raider (2013) can seem like the Craig-era Bond, where it's trying to be more serious and gritty. For some people, that's exactly what they want, and this undoubtedly offers all the same action and excitement as you trek across the exotic island of Yamatai.

Just don't expect much in the way of one-liners or acrobatic action, but given this is a Feral Interactive port, you can definitely expect the same high quality they always deliver.

Speaking of new releases, why not head Off The AppStore with our feature of the same name? This week, Will digs into Sub-Surface, a dark and dingy horror set on an abandoned subway train that may not be as desolate and empty as it first appears.