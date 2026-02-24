Radiant: Guardians of Light throws down the gauntlet with old-fashioned beat 'em up action

Coming soon to iOS and Android

Radiant: Guardians of Light offers fast-paced RPG brawling on mobile

Arriving in a few months, it offers both offline solo and coop play

Create your own equipment, wield powerful magic and even jump into a new roguelite mode

Nowadays, the auto-battler genre has become something of a cornerstone of mobile. Often paired with AFK rewards, it takes all the legwork out of playing daily, right? Well, yes, but haven't we lost something in the process? Radiant: Guardians of Light seems to think so.

Coming to iOS and Android this April, it might be a bit much to say Radiant: Guardians of Light is a direct response to the popularity of auto-battlers. But its storefront listing certainly isn't shy in calling those out, positing its mixture of exciting beat-'em-up RPG action as a direct contrast to games that 'play themselves'.

And in truth, there's certainly a lot to like with just a glance at Radiant: Guardians of Light. With offline singleplayer, you take on the role of a lone adventurer battling your way through a castle infested with monsters, aiming to (naturally) save the world in the process.

Light it up

Gameplay-wise, Radiant certainly isn't slacking, as you'll not only wield powerful magic but also create your own equipment to take on challenging bosses. There's more than a shade of Castle Crashers about it, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. But there is something of a reflection of modern tastes, with the inclusion of a new roguelite mode to boot.

Of course, while it does advertise itself as a single-player experience, that doesn't mean it's exclusively so. And if you fancy jumping into battle with the help of a friend, that Castle Crashers influence is clear with the inclusion of co-op play using gamepads.

