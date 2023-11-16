The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, a sequel to Netmarble's 7DS: Grand Cross, is being demoed at G-STAR 2023

Netmarble is gearing up for a cracker of G-STAR 2023 as they plan on introducing not one but three brand new games, the most anticipated one being The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin, the sequel to their already popular title, 7DS: Grand Cross. It is an open-world, action-adventure collectible RPG that will expand on the lore of its predecessor Meliodas and Elizabeth’s son takes the story forward.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is set between The Seven Deadly Sins and Four Knights of the Apocalypse and will feature Tristan as the main protagonist, who is one of the main characters from the original title. Britannia is in need of saving once against, as the very fabric of space and time are threatened due to the Star Fragment.

It is going to be a treat for your eyes as the game is being built on Unreal Engine with the art style staying true to the anime. The immersive story and gameplay make the whole experience much more thrilling. You’ll be able to build a team of four unique heroes which can be freely swapped based on the situation. Hero and weapon choices are diverse, meaning everyone is free to tailor combat to their liking.

Players can employ a number of permutations and combinations as skills and lethal moves are determined based on weapon type. For instance, if Tristan wields the Dual Swords, he can attack in rapid succession whereas the Greatsword delivers devastating hits, albeit at a slower rate. Combined attacks using different heroes together make it even more fun.

Besides fighting, you can also explore the vast open world full of hidden secrets. From flying on the Manta Hawk to riding a bison, and exploring the world beneath the lakes, 7DS Origin has it all.

That’s all we know about The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin for now but more information should be available after the demo.