Pokémon Unite World Championship continues with 2024 India Qualifier

MOBA-like Pokémon Unite's World Championship esports series is continuing with a massive qualifier event taking place in India. The Pokémon UNITE World Championship 2024 India Qualifier will decide which team from the country competes at the finals in Honolulu, Hawaii, where the best players from across the world will compete for a prize pool of half a million dollars.

The Unite World Championships have previously seen the European and North American Grand Finals already take place.

But the prize money for the India Qualifiers is nothing to be sniffed at either, with $37,500 on the line for competing teams. An open-for-all qualifier will allow players to form their own teams and compete until May 9th. Meanwhile, the qualifiers will compete on May 11th and the 12th to decide the top spot, and which team will represent India at the finals.

Previous representatives for India include Revenant Esports and S8UL Esports in the 2022 and 2023 series.

The success of the Pokémon Unite World Championship series is certainly not to be underestimated. Especially when other major companies like Riot Games are actively wobbling on mobile esports even with big hits like League of Legends: Wild Rift. It's not unexpected of course, as Pokémon arguably eclipses even that franchise in terms of overall popularity.

More than that, this is also a further indication of just how popular esports is becoming in India. A country with millions of players across virtually all platforms, Indian teams are an increasing fixture at esports events and even homegrown titles like Indus Battle Royale have had to take into account what an impact major competitive gaming tournaments will have on their success.

