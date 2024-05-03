Slash Quest returns to iOS and is free to try with a 20% discount

The former Apple Arcade exclusive returns

Slash Quest is back on iOS

Try this quirky puzzler before you buy, with a 20% discount for the next two weeks

This isn't your typical fantasy adventure, as your magical weapon has a mind of its own

Noodlecake's Slash Quest, a former Apple Arcade exclusive, is returning to the iOS App Store. After previously lapsing from the Apple subscription service, the game is now free-to-try for all users, with a 20% discount on the premium price for the next two weeks. Better yet, the try-before-you-buy clause means that you can give this game a go before deciding whether it's for you!

Slash Quest puts you in the shoes of a typical fantasy hero wielding a sword. However, the only issue is that this sword has a mind of its own which you have to manage. Fighting off enemies, grabbing loot and exploring the world, you'll have to be careful where your oversized broadsword is dragging you in as you spin and drift across the terrain, avoiding throwing yourself into further danger in the process.

The mix of quirky graphics, humour and an innovative gameplay concept make what could be a simple puzzler quite an engaging game!

We noted a while back that it was a shame some great Apple Arcade exclusives, like Clash Quest, have been dropped from the service. And while we don't expect that developers Noodlecake were unaware this would happen, the wait to see the game return to storefronts was probably a bit longer than we anticipated. There could be many reasons for this, like an exclusivity clause for example, but regardless we're just happy to see the game now open for an even wider audience.

You can find Slash Quest on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

