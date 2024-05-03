Apple Arcade adds Dicey Dungeons, A Slight Change of Sawblades and more in May 2024 update

Which one of the three are you looking most forward to?

A new month means new games for Apple Arcade subscribers, and May is bringing three new titles to the platform. This comes soon after eight games were updated last week, so you’ve got plenty to do if you're subbed to Apple Arcade right now. From platformers to roguelikes and match-3 puzzlers, May 2024’s Apple Arcade update has you covered.

A Slight Chance of Sawblades+

Created by a solo indie developer from Singapore, Yong Kian Chin, A Slight Chance of Sawblades is a whimsical retro 2D platformer that promises a challenge. As the name suggests, you’ll be dodging, jumping, and somersaulting over killer blades as a deadly storm rages above you. All this, while listening to a banger of an 8-bit soundtrack. The goal is to score as many points as possible as you engage in high-speed action. You can also showcase your skill by competing on the global leaderboards to solidify yourself as the best blade jumper.

Dicey Dungeons+

The challenge continues with Distractionware’s deck-building roguelike where you're raiding an ever-changing dungeon. Your task is to ultimately defeat Lady Luck, but along the way, you’ll have to take on other powerful monsters, find mysterious loot, and level up your characters to make them stronger. A single dice roll can change your fate, so you're going to have to think smart and quickly.

Summer Pop+

May’s final title is a relaxing match-3 game by Beijing-based Happy Elements. You’ll be matching loads of animals using your magical powers and boosts in over a hundred available levels. There’s a lot to do as you can go fishing with Lemon Remon, cook with Coffee Lot, find candies and dolls for Rosy Mona and Purple Amy, or take on the nefarious Octopus Boss by joining the Green Idol.

You can enjoy all these new games if you're currently an Apple Arcade subscriber. The subscription costs $6.99/month or your local equivalent.