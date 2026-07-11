Kuroko's Basketball Street Rivals codes (July 2026) - Grab some Gold and Training Manuals

If you're here for the latest Kuroko's Basketball Street Rivals codes, you're in for a treat. This guide should help you get your hands on all the latest ones, so if you haven't had a moment to redeem them yet, now's your chance.

These Kuroko's Basketball Street Rivals codes will give you free gacha coupons, but also materials to upgrade your players (like training manuals and ability materials). Pair that with the free coupons, and you're ready to assemble your team.

Let's dive in.

Active Kuroko's Basketball SR codes

KRKSGIFT - 200 Gold, 1 Miracle Treasure Coupon

- 200 Gold, 1 Miracle Treasure Coupon KBSR314 - 20 Advanced Training Manuals - expires on April 13th, 2026

- 20 Advanced Training Manuals - expires on April 13th, 2026 KBSR313 - 2 Ability Vouchers, 100 Ability Materials - expires on April 12th, 2026

- 2 Ability Vouchers, 100 Ability Materials - expires on April 12th, 2026 KBSR312 - 2 Wish Gacha Coupons, 10 Training Manuals - expires on April 11th, 2026

- 2 Wish Gacha Coupons, 10 Training Manuals - expires on April 11th, 2026 KBSRLAUNCH311 - 1 Miraculous Treasure Coupon, 100 Diamonds, 200 Gold - expires on April 10th, 2026

- 1 Miraculous Treasure Coupon, 100 Diamonds, 200 Gold - expires on April 10th, 2026 SHADOWLIGHT

KNBSR2026

Expired

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How to redeem codes in Kuroko's Basketball Street Rivals

Step 1 : Open the Event Hall , which you can find on the left side of the screen.

: Open the , which you can find on the left side of the screen. Step 2 : Go to the Benefit tab.

: Go to the tab. Step 3 : Select the Gift Code option.

: Select the option. Step 4: Type in your code, then hit "Redeem Password".

You can follow the steps below if you don't know how to redeem the codes yet.

How to get more codes?

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About Kuroko's Basketball Street Rivals

We keep this list of codes updated for you, so if you want to be up to date on the latest codes and freebies, all you have to do is bookmark the page. I suggest you check it weekly, because we're keeping an eye on the game's socials and we add here any new codes we come across.Some of the codes might not work because they have expired - if that's the case, let us know, and we'll move them from active to expired. However, some codes might be region-locked or version-locked (beta-global), which is why they might not work. I personally haven't encountered that problem, but I know it exists from other games I've played.I've been pleasantly surprised to see Kuroko no Basket make an appearance on the mobile scene, and if you're someone who loves the anime/manga and also likes to try out sports games on mobile, KBSR is extremely fun.

You can create your team and use any of the popular characters you know from the show - Kuroko, Chihiro, even Kagami Taiga (personal favourite), and many more. You'll have to play matches against various teams, just like in the show, to ultimately become the best.

There are several other events and instances you can participate in to get materials, which you will then use to upgrade your team. It's super fun, especially if you're a fan of the series.

And if you're more than a sports fan and love some freebies, check out these Taimanin Squad codes.