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Kuroko's Basketball Street Rivals codes (July 2026) - Grab some Gold and Training Manuals

Kuroko's Basketball Street Rivals codes (July 2026) - Grab some Gold and Training Manuals
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Kuroko's Basketball Street Rivals
Updated on July 11th, 2026 - checked for codes

If you're here for the latest Kuroko's Basketball Street Rivals codes, you're in for a treat. This guide should help you get your hands on all the latest ones, so if you haven't had a moment to redeem them yet, now's your chance.

These Kuroko's Basketball Street Rivals codes will give you free gacha coupons, but also materials to upgrade your players (like training manuals and ability materials). Pair that with the free coupons, and you're ready to assemble your team.

Let's dive in.

Active Kuroko's Basketball SR codes

  • KRKSGIFT - 200 Gold, 1 Miracle Treasure Coupon
  • KBSR314 - 20 Advanced Training Manuals - expires on April 13th, 2026
  • KBSR313 - 2 Ability Vouchers, 100 Ability Materials - expires on April 12th, 2026
  • KBSR312 - 2 Wish Gacha Coupons, 10 Training Manuals - expires on April 11th, 2026
  • KBSRLAUNCH311 - 1 Miraculous Treasure Coupon, 100 Diamonds, 200 Gold - expires on April 10th, 2026
  • SHADOWLIGHT
  • KNBSR2026 

Expired

  • There are no expired codes yet

code redeem window in kurokos basketball street rivals

How to redeem codes in Kuroko's Basketball Street Rivals

You can follow the steps below if you don't know how to redeem the codes yet.

  • Step 1: Open the Event Hall, which you can find on the left side of the screen.
  • Step 2: Go to the Benefit tab.
  • Step 3: Select the Gift Code option.
  • Step 4: Type in your code, then hit "Redeem Password".

How to get more codes?

We keep this list of codes updated for you, so if you want to be up to date on the latest codes and freebies, all you have to do is bookmark the page. I suggest you check it weekly, because we're keeping an eye on the game's socials and we add here any new codes we come across.

Codes not working?

Some of the codes might not work because they have expired - if that's the case, let us know, and we'll move them from active to expired. However, some codes might be region-locked or version-locked (beta-global), which is why they might not work. I personally haven't encountered that problem, but I know it exists from other games I've played.

About Kuroko's Basketball Street Rivals

I've been pleasantly surprised to see Kuroko no Basket make an appearance on the mobile scene, and if you're someone who loves the anime/manga and also likes to try out sports games on mobile, KBSR is extremely fun. 

You can create your team and use any of the popular characters you know from the show - Kuroko, Chihiro, even Kagami Taiga (personal favourite), and many more. You'll have to play matches against various teams, just like in the show, to ultimately become the best.

There are several other events and instances you can participate in to get materials, which you will then use to upgrade your team. It's super fun, especially if you're a fan of the series.

And if you're more than a sports fan and love some freebies, check out these Taimanin Squad codes

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Kuroko's Basketball Street Rivals
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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.