Coffee Talk is a popular barista sim that's finally coming to iOS and Android this March

Coffee Talk launches on iOS and Android on March 20th

Coffee Talk has spent years being that game people recommend, usually with a "trust me" attached. Now it’s finally making the jump to mobile, with the late-night café sim landing on iOS and Android on March 20th. It’s a move that feels overdue, and honestly, a little perfect.

Don’t go on the first half of the name because Coffee Talk isn’t testing your barista skills. Although, you will be working the counter in a small coffee shop in an alternative version of Seattle, serving drinks to a stream of customers who include elves, succubi, mermaids, and the occasional alien trying to make sense of human behaviour. The fantasy is there, but it’s mostly flavour.

What people are really doing is talking. About relationships, exhaustion, identity, creative blocks, and that existential dread of being stuck while the world keeps moving. If you’ve played it before, you’ll know Coffee Talk has always been more about listening than fixing.

Instead of dialogue trees dictating everything, your biggest influence comes through the drinks you serve. Make something that hits the spot and a conversation might drift somewhere deeper. Miss the tone and things stay guarded. Everything’s really subtle, and that’s why it works. Plus, the entire experience is rounded with rain-soaked pixel art and a refreshing jazz and lo-fi soundtrack.

The mobile release also lands at a nice moment for the series. Toge Productions has already confirmed Coffee Talk: Tokyo, a new instalment set in a late-night café in Japan, so this isn’t just a nostalgia lap. It’s more like a reintroduction before the next big chapter.

Coffee Talk launches on iOS and Android on March 20th, with pre-orders already live.

