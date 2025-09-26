Farm Rush: Harvest Tycoon soft launches on iOS

Fast-paced farming

Farming charm with tycoon chaos

Manage crops, gather from animals, and chase runaway produce

Soft-launched for iOS in Turks and Caicos Islands

Farm Rush: Harvest Tycoon has quietly cropped up on iOS, though you’ll only spot it if you happen to be in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Yes, that’s oddly specific, but it makes this soft launch feel like the most niche farming holiday destination imaginable.

Coming from Miniclip, a name you’ll probably remember from the glory days of browser classics, Farm Rush aims to mix the relaxing charm of farming with fast-paced tycoon energy.

This isn’t your laid-back countryside sim where you watch carrots grow for three days. Farm Rush keeps you running around your land, chasing produce before it scampers off, catching chickens in action, and scooping up milk and eggs from livestock.

It’s farming with a bit of chaos sprinkled in, pushing you to keep up as your land fills with crops, animals, and plenty of goods to gather. You’ll also find the usual tycoon staples. Sell your haul, reinvest into upgrades, and expand into new farmland with different animals and crops.

The difference is that your farmer levels up too, letting you sprint across your homestead more efficiently, which is a big deal when your tomatoes won’t stop rolling. And for those who like a slower pace, Farm Rush includes idle rewards, so your empire grows even while you’re away.

The whole thing is designed to be really approachable. Easy to pick up, satisfying to play, and stacked with simple goals like unlocking new areas, managing produce, and slowly building that dream farm empire.

Farm Rush seems to have the makings of a strangely compelling mix of old-school charm and modern mobile tycoon design. Just a shame you’ll need to book a flight to Turks and Caicos if you want to try it right now.

And if you can’t board that plane, be sure to check out this list of the best farming games to play on iOS right now!