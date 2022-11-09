The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross adds new heroes and in-game goodies in The Rising of the Shield Hero collab event

Netmarble has announced an exciting new update for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, letting players dive into the hit anime The Rising of the Shield Hero within the mobile RPG. In the latest update, players can look forward to welcoming four new playable heroes into the fray along with limited-time events, in-game goodies and more.

In the latest collaboration update for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, players can expect [Shield Hero] Iwatani Naofumi, [Naofumi's Sword] Raphtalia, [Queen's Successor] Filo, and [Hunting Hero] Kazayama Kizuna as new crossover heroes. These new characters will be available in the 7DS X Shield Hero Pick Up Draw event with a guaranteed SSR hero at 300 mileage and a guaranteed Collab Hero at 600 mileage.

Meanwhile, the 7DS X Shield Hero Special Mission event will add five sub-missions where the Super Awakening Token, Evolution Pendant, SSR [Hunting Hero] Kazayama Kizuna, and 10 Collaboration Pick-Up Tickets are up for grabs. Additionally, the 7DS X Shield Hero Event Boss Battle - Revelation of Despair will give away bountiful rewards to players who can take down Kyo Ethnina from The Rising of the Shield Hero.

If you're keen on diving into the game, you can download The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website for more info, join the community of followers on Facebook to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's update.

