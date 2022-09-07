The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross launches rerun of their Re:ZERO collaboration, this time with even more new characters and content

Netmarble’s popular mobile gacha game, Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is bringing back a very popular collaboration with another popular anime series; Re:ZERO. The crossover will see new characters you’ll be able to grab alongside a ton of celebratory events and some new content to play through.

Let’s go over some of the characters being added to Seven Deadly Sins first, as those are always the hot property items. On top of the already existing characters from Re:ZERO, some new ones are being added in with this iteration. Namely, we’ll be getting the Witch of Greed Echidna and The Master Swordsman Reinhard.

Both of these characters play a prominent role in the Re:ZERO story and are immensely popular, so it’ll be interesting to see how their skills and abilities get translated to Grand Cross. On top of these new characters, we’ve also got a few new events that will help you gain some currency to level up these new characters and get gear for them.

These events include the Collab Draw, where you’ll have a higher chance to roll the new collaboration characters and a nice pity system to help you get them. Then, the Check-In Event, which is a simple 14-day login reward event that will offer you free handouts for each day during the event you log into the game. Next, is the Special Mission, which simply requires you to do 5 in-game missions to receive a free copy of Twin Maid Rem, a Re:ZERO staple character.

Finally, the last two events are the Britannia Collab Story, where players will experience a story mode that sees the Grand Cross crew running into the Re:ZERO team and tackling a villain together. And finally, The Terror Appracohes! Great Rabbit event that will introduce a new boss battle, wherein you can earn the Great Rabbit’s Fragmented Horn which can then be traded for a Rem / Beatrice costume or a UR Evolution Pendant.

As you can see, there’s a lot on offer here, whether you’re a Grand Cross player or just a Re:ZERO fan. If you’d like to try it out yourself, you can download The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross for free at either of the links below!