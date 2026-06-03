Raid: Shadow Legends kicks off its Web of Corruption summer event starting today

Raid: Shadow Legends is kicking off its summer event starting today

A whopping six new champions are being added to its roster

Not to mention new Coalition Events and a returning limited-time dungeon

Like it or loathe it, Plarium's Raid: Shadow Legends has stuck around for many a year, with a host of content updates always on the horizon. Now, their latest summer event kicks off today with the sinister-sounding Web of Corruption beginning to spread! And it's packed with plenty of new additions to the world of Raid: Shadow Legends.

Introducing six new characters, Web of Corruption kicks off with players challenged to conquer a returning limited-time dungeon where Rhaia the Mourned awaits. Until June 30th, you'll also be able to claim exciting rewards from a 25-day login calendar. And things continue to heat up for summer with the launch of a new Coalition Event this July, as the entire event runs through to August 18th!

Six is the magic number

Our Raid: Shadow Legends tier list is certainly going to need a bit of tweaking if the six new champions are any indication. Vallaryn the Equalizer is the first new addition, who'll be available as part of a free loyalty program between July 2nd and August 18th.

Meanwhile, you can nab Folan Silverheart in a new Fusion event between June 4th and the 17th, and Haggibah the Nestmaid in another Fusion Event kicking off in July.

The final three champions, those being Rhaia the Mourned herself, Varkos Headsplitter and Talenna Soulseer, will all be available via regular means such as Shards and summons. And it may well be worth working towards these champions before the event ends, because acquiring all of them will net you additional in-game rewards including a new avatar frame!

If Raid: Shadow Legends still isn't enough to satisfy your RPG craving, then you needn't worry. Because the menu isn't likely to run out anytime soon. Just take a look at our list of the best RPGs on Android, and you'll find some of our favourite picks you can play right now!