The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross hits 77.77M downloads with the Godlike Festival Update

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross celebrates 77.77 million downloads

Summon new UR hero [Destiny Defier] Goddess of Fate Skuld

Core content expansions include Ragnarok Chapter Nine

Following its summer celebration, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is back with another update, this time marking a strangely specific milestone of 77.77 million downloads. Netmarble is calling it the 77.77M DL Godlike Festival, and the update, running through October 23rd, brings a mix of new heroes, festival events, and rewards that give fans plenty to dig into.

Leading the festivities in 7DS: Grand Cross’ latest update is the brand new UR hero [Destiny Defier] Goddess of Fate Skuld. Inspired by Norse mythology’s Ragnarok, Skuld shines when paired with Giant and Ragnarok trait heroes, excelling at counterattacks, boosting allies, and keeping enemies in check. You can summon her through the limited-time Fate Weaver festival draw.

The Godlike Festival isn’t just about a flashy new hero, though. Daily login rewards hand out up to 200 Diamonds, while festival missions let you gather summon tickets and currencies to trade for a Fateful Prophecy Box, which can give even more Diamonds. Get yourself more freebies by redeeming these 7DS: Grand Cross codes!

Bingo challenges return, upgraded with artifact cards and growth materials, while high-challenge content brings Ragnarok Thor into the Final Boss Battle and a Special Boss Battle featuring Brunhild’s Fanart Costume. Core content has also expanded. Ragnarok Chapter Nine awards 30 Diamonds, and the new World Tree Tower stage, Valhalla: Hall of Warriors, offers additional challenges.

Plus, you can grab [Future of Liones] Prince Tristan in celebration of The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin’s Tokyo Game Show debut. Behind the scenes, upgrades have been made to equipment exchange, the Demon King Battle exchange shop, achievements, and storage.

Download The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross now by clicking on your preferred link below. It is free-to-play with in-app purchases. Visit the official website for more information and join the rest of the community by following the Facebook page.