The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross heats up the summer with new SSR hero, Passionate Summer Promise Keeper Gelda

Netmarble has officially launched a new update for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross, adding a bunch of limited-time events for you to dive into this season. Aptly titled the “Fantastic Summer Vacation”, the latest update offers plenty of goodies along with SSR hero [Passionate Summer] Promise Keeper Gelda, who's a welcome addition to your lineup with that handy ability to absorb your party's damage.

With the new hero comes a dedicated Fantastic Summer Vacation Special Draw, as you might expect, which also means that you can grab an SSR hero at 300 Mileage guaranteed. At 600 Mileage, you'll score the new hero - who says perseverance doesn't pay off, eh?

Of course, no update would be complete without a special check-in event as well, where Draw Tickets along with Growth and Holy Relic materials will be up for grabs when you log in for 28 days. And if you're keen on discovering more about the narrative, the limited-time story World Event: In Search of the Fantastic Island should be right up your alley.

As for anyone who's looking for a challenge, there's the Final Boss Battle: Gowther and Event Boss Battle: Giant Hawk, where you can nab Legendary Seals and costume parts on top of Artifact Cards.

And speaking of all these lovely freebies, why not have a look at our 7DS Grand Cross codes too?

In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking it out on the App Store or on Google Play.

