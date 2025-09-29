Taste of Power: Renaissance is an epic medieval RTS now available on Android

Command vast armies

Taste of Power: Renaissance is an indie RTS that has just launched on Android, bringing large-scale medieval warfare to mobile devices in an approachable and strategic way. It combines the tactical depth of classics like Age of Empires, Total War, and Warcraft 3 with an interface that keeps controls simple and intuitive, so you can focus on commanding your armies rather than managing menus.

In Taste of Power: Renaissance, you're put in charge of massive campaigns where every decision matters. You’ll lead armies across diverse maps, tackle rival civilisations, and expand your kingdom through both conquest and technological advancement. A Smart Action system automates routine tasks, letting you concentrate on positioning units, deploying siege engines, and deciding when to strike or defend.

Civilisations in the RTS are distinct, each offering varied units and strategic options. Cavalry, archers, infantry, and siege equipment all have roles to play, giving you plenty of tactical flexibility. Battles reward thoughtful planning. Whether you’re coordinating flanking manoeuvres, holding defensive choke points, or timing devastating assaults, each conflict can be approached in multiple ways.

Beyond combat, it combines empire-building with RTS strategy. Expand your cities, research new technologies, and manage resources to support your armies. Campaigns scale from small border skirmishes to epic wars involving dozens of units, giving you a sense of progression and control over a living, warring world.

If you’ve grown up playing some of these iconic strategic games, Taste of Power: Renaissance may just bring back some memories. You can download the RTS from Google Play by clicking on your preferred link below. It is free-to-play. No news on an iOS version as of now.

