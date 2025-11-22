The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross welcomes the first dual attribute hero in 6.5th-year anniversary 

Gear up for one of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse

The son of Meliodas and Elizabeth steps in

A fresh PvE Co-op Battle mode available

Login bonuses abound

After that Konosuba crossover last month, Netmarble is keeping the ball rolling with a new update for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross - this time to welcome everyone to its 6.5th year anniversary festivities. In particular, the “6.5th Apocalypse Fes: Succession of Light and Darkness” update offers plenty of goodies up for grabs - and, of course, that includes a new hero too.

Yes, [Light of Liones] Prophecy Knight Tristan is stepping into the RPG, which means you can soon hope to add the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth to your roster as he hails from the original The Seven Deadly Sins series.

Now, with one of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse in your lineup, you can wield the power of both Light and Darkness attributes at the same time - the first in the RPG.

With the new character comes his own backstory too of course, as Chapter 4 of “The Four Knights of the Apocalypse” opens up along with a fresh PvE Co-op Battle mode. You can join forces with three other players to take on challenges and earn rewards for all your hard work, so if you're more of a team player, this might just be right up your alley.

This comes on top of a special anniversary login event where up to 550 free draws will be available - plus there's a fully levelled UR 90 hero too, which is pretty generous, if I say so myself. It definitely seems like Netmarble's pulling out all the stops here, but if you're keen on more freebies, then perhaps our 7DS Grand Cross codes might help?

And with all these new additions, you'll probably want to take a peek at our 7DS Grand Cross tier list too!

For now, you can join the community of followers on Facebook for more info, or simply give it a go yourself from the links below.