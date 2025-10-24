The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross to team with hit comedy anime Konosuba

Seven Deadly Sins meet four mildly dangerous losers

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is teaming up with Konosuba

Darkness, Megumin and Aqua all appear as new SSR heroes

There's also a check-in and draw event, as well as a new minigame

Whatever your opinion of The Seven Deadly Sins as a series, I think it's safe to say there's plenty of action and excitement to be had. Certainly with seven powerful wizards it's hard not to have that. So it's surprising Netmarble is set to crossover The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross with a decidedly less deadly group.

That's right, none other than the main trio (sorry, Kazuma) of hit comedy manga and anime series Konosuba are set jump into the world of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross. They're part of the new crossover collab that will see the introduction of three SSR heroes from the series.

Those three heroes being the [Arch Priest] Water Goddess Aqua, [Arch Wizard] Crimson Demon Girl Megumin and [Crusader] Knight Darkness. Each of them will be available via an event-exclusive Pickup Draw. The draw offering a guaranteed pull of an SSR character at 300 Mileage, while you can select one of the collab characters at 600 Mileage.

A wizard, a cleric and a paladin walk into a bar-

While Konosuba's particular brand of fantasy-parodying goofiness may not sit well with everyone, three new collab characters may be hard for even the biggest cynic to turn their nose up at. Be sure to check out our 7DS Grand Cross tier list to make sure your other recruits are as good.

It's not just collab characters either. There's a brand-new minigame in the form of Sling Sling with Chomusuke, a check-in event offering up to 70 Diamonds and a World event called God's Blessing on This Wonderful Union that has you taking on rampaging cabbages. Hey I never said it wasn't going to be quirky.

Regardless, if you're going to be checking in on this event, don't miss out on our other guide to currently available 7DS promo codes.