The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross unveils reward-packed 2026 New Year Festival event

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is celebrating seven years

And doing so with aplomb as the latest New Years Festival debuts

Jump into the 777 Relay Campaign for monthly goodies over the next seven months

It's almost hard to imagine we've been off for the holidays, isn't it? Well, I suppose it's easy enough when you see us getting back to business as usual with events, updates and new releases. And Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is no different, as a reward-packed New Year's Festival for 2026 lands today!

The main draw for the festival is the debut of [Dusk’s Oath] Merlin and Escanor, which sees the two fan-favourite characters as a dual character for the first time ever. There's also the debut of the Liones Sunrise Festival seasonal storyline featuring Meliodas, who also gets a special costume designed by the original author, available as part of a themed raid.

Not only that, but you'll be able to once more take on the Event Boss Parade, participate in the Artifact Wish Draw and grab a variety of rewards and goodies. Not to mention enhanced pull rates and chances, but that's neither here nor there except for the hardcore gacha-fans amongst you. Be sure to take a glance at our Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross guide to give you a solid starting point.

All the sevens

Of course, as you may have noticed from the trailer above (and fittingly for the Seven Deadly Sins), this year also marks Grand Cross's seventh anniversary. And to celebrate, the new 777 Relay Campaign will take place for seven months.

The Relay Campaign will offer monthly rewards, starting off with in-game currency and [Era’s End] Demon King Meliodas with their own special costume. Suffice it to say it's a good time to check in on Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross over the coming months.

